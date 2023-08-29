Good news for Doja Cat fans! The multihyphenate is set to grab the No. 1 spot on the Official U.K. Singles Chart for “Paint The Town Red.”

Currently, the song is less than 1,000 chart units ahead of five of her female rivals. The list features Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” at No. 2, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” at No. 3, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” at No. 4, and Peggy Gou’s “It Goes Like (Nanana)” at No. 5, Billboard reports.

If “Paint The Town Red” maintains its position, the U.S. rapper will win the U.K. chart crown. The song is also currently leading in Australia. Previously, the artist made the U.K. chart list for “Say So” at No. 2 and “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA at No. 3.

In addition to Doja, Burna Boy and Dave’s collaboration “Cheat On Me” could earn a spot on the list at No. 20. The Official U.K. Singles Chart is set to be published on Friday (Sept. 1), at which point the final results will be revealed.

In other Doja Cat news, the entertainer recently opened up about her relationship with fans and appreciating the people who stick up for her online. “I appreciate when people speak up for someone who is getting bullied or attacked by internet trolls. Some of the most moving moments for me have been when my fans have stood up for me or for other people. That’s fighting for something real. I really appreciate that because people like to s**t-talk,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them. So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person. They think that person belongs to them in some sense,” she added.