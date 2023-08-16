In the cover story for Harper’s Bazaar’s September 2023 issue, Doja Cat was interviewed by Angie Martinez about dealing with the spotlight and strangers’ expectations as a celebrity. As she spoke, the Grammy-winning musician got real about interacting with fans in her everyday life.

During the interview, Doja Cat was asked if she considered herself worthy of “icon” status. The artist replied, “I don’t. I think I deserve love and respect from the people that I love and respect back — and I guess respect means different things to some people. I put myself out here on social media and TV. I shoot my image out onto these screens. But I don’t really put myself out there in real life. I don’t go to clubs. I stick to creating.”

She also commented on her appreciation for the fans who have her back. She said, “I appreciate when people speak up for someone who is getting bullied or attacked by internet trolls. Some of the most moving moments for me have been when my fans have stood up for me or for other people. That’s fighting for something real. I really appreciate that because people like to s**t-talk.”

She also spoke about testing the boundaries of her art and fans’ reactions to the moments that have become newsworthy. She stated, “My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them. So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person. They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable… I’ve accepted that that’s what happens. So put my wigs on and take them off. I shave my head or my eyebrows. I have all the freedom in the world.”