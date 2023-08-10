Producer Earl On The Beat will find inspiration in any room he’s in. Whether it’s Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red,” Lil Yachty’s “Oprah’s Bank Account,” Drake and 21 Savage’s “Privileged Rappers,” or any of his other hits, Earl can create wherever he is. And that includes studios, where anything can happen.

“I came into the studio, and there was nobody in the A-room but Travis Scott sleeping,” Earl told REVOLT. “Another night, I went in there and it was Offset, Takeoff, Quavo, Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and all the jewelers from Icebox with all the jewelry.”

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” Earl On The Beat revealed how an Usher song led to him producing Doja Cat’s latest single, the amount of unreleased records he thinks he has with Lil Yachty, and which two rap superstars he’s working with this year. Read the exclusive chat below.

How did you land a production placement for Doja Cat’s sick “Paint The Town Red” record?

I made that beat two years ago in 2021. I was listening to people’s discography, and I came across her discography because I heard Usher, Just Blaze, and Jadakiss’ song [“Throwback”] that sampled [Dionne Warwick’s “You’re Gonna Need Me”]. I was thinking, “This is a good a** voice. Who is this?” So, I went through [Dionne’s] discography, listening to songs. I decided to try and play around with the sample a little bit. Then, I met Doja at a Grammy party this year out here in LA. I did some touch-ups the next day because the beat was old, and I sent it right off the next day. I shot my shot.

Another left-of-center female artist you made a banger with was Rico Nasty. How was working with her for “Phuckin Lady” different than your typical session?

That was last summer. It was different. I never went through a process like that before. But it was cool because sometimes a new perspective or approach is better to take versus your approach all the time. She came into the studio and said, “I want to do something different.” She came in with that energy. I remember we were all just working at the same time, and she would say, “Stop right there. Send it to Pro Tools. Let me add my voice.” Then, she’d send it back. We’d add some more stuff to the beat from her voice. We were working crazy with the voice chops. It’s a lot going on but in a good way. I never worked like that before. Roark [Bailey] added some more with the drums. It was a cool process.

Her personality is very vibrant. She’s chill in a good way. You can be yourself in front of her. You can smoke your blunt. You can vibe out. You can play your beats, and she’ll converse with you. She’s not stuck up in the studio. She’s cool to be around.