Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images, NBC / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Nicki Minaj is entirely in her music bag in 2023 as she prepares for the upcoming release of her fifth studio album.

Ahead of the highly anticipated project, the award-winning rapper unveiled her feature on Young Thug’s single “Money” with the late Juice WRLD. The track is also listed on the deluxe version of Thug’s Business is Business album.

At midnight (June 27), “Money” dropped on streaming platforms. Shortly after, Minaj hopped on her Instagram Live to speak on the single, Thug, and Juice. “Rest in peace, Juice WRLD. I love you, Juice WRLD. You bodied this, Juice WRLD,” she said as his “Money” verse played in the background. On Dec. 8, 2019, the Chicago songwriter passed away after suffering a seizure due to an accidental drug overdose. Before his death, the 21-year-old was making a name for himself in the music industry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

During the chat, Minaj also revealed that “Money” was years in the making. “Shout out to Young Thug… We had this song for, like, the last, more than five years, y’all.”

Later on, the “Moment 4 Life” hitmaker spoke on Thug’s musical impact. The 31-year-old is currently in police custody as he faces RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges. “I think a lot of people didn’t realize how important Young Thug is to the culture of rap,” Minaj said. “We really need him home… Like, this man is a different level of talent. Like, I’m serious. He’s really different. To me, when I heard [‘Money’], years ago when I played it… what I loved about it is it gives me kind of like a reggae feel. It always makes me wanna bust whine.” Minaj last collaborated with Thug in 2018 for his single “Anybody.”

