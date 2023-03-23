Throughout 2022, Juice WRLD fans have been gifted several singles like “In My Head,” “Bye Bye” with Marshmello, and “Face 2 Face,” as well as a feature on Trippie Redd’s “KNIGHT CRAWLER.” Today (March 23), another offering titled “The Light” has been released on the late rapper’s behalf. The uplifting new track finds the Chicago artist sharing his thoughts about staying hopeful through dark times:

“When it’s dark outside, you’re always the light (Oh, yeah), this heart of mine was once cold as the ice (Oh), oh/ The more I try, the more I open my mind, for you to find, the demons hidin’ deep inside/ I owe fines, the devil say I owe him for life, but I could feel it, I got God on my side/ Remember when he sent you to me that night, I had to cuff you up, like a cop on a heist/ Cupid is the judge, so I must testify, I won’t move or budge, I’ll stand by you for life”

Fighting Demons was Juice’s second posthumous project and his fourth studio LP. Released in December 2022, the album housed features from Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and BTS member Suga across 18 total tracks. The project grabbed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 119,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. A few months later, its official deluxe upgrade arrived, adding on five new cuts.

The life and legacy of the “All Girls Are The Same” artist was celebrated on his birthday (Dec. 2) last year at the Juice WRLD Day festival. Performers included peers like Trippie Redd, Lil Tecca, Ski Mask the Slump God, G Herbo, Cordae, DDG, Lucki, Sleazyworld Go, Bankrol Hayden, and Tana.

Be sure to press play on Juice WRLD’s brand new “The Light” single below.