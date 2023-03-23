Photo: Cover art for Juice WRLD’s “The Light” single
By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Throughout 2022, Juice WRLD fans have been gifted several singles like “In My Head,” “Bye Bye” with Marshmello, and “Face 2 Face,” as well as a feature on Trippie Redd’s “KNIGHT CRAWLER.” Today (March 23), another offering titled “The Light” has been released on the late rapper’s behalf. The uplifting new track finds the Chicago artist sharing his thoughts about staying hopeful through dark times:

“When it’s dark outside, you’re always the light (Oh, yeah), this heart of mine was once cold as the ice (Oh), oh/ The more I try, the more I open my mind, for you to find, the demons hidin’ deep inside/ I owe fines, the devil say I owe him for life, but I could feel it, I got God on my side/ Remember when he sent you to me that night, I had to cuff you up, like a cop on a heist/ Cupid is the judge, so I must testify, I won’t move or budge, I’ll stand by you for life”

Fighting Demons was Juice’s second posthumous project and his fourth studio LP. Released in December 2022, the album housed features from Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and BTS member Suga across 18 total tracks. The project grabbed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 119,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. A few months later, its official deluxe upgrade arrived, adding on five new cuts.

The life and legacy of the “All Girls Are The Same” artist was celebrated on his birthday (Dec. 2) last year at the Juice WRLD Day festival. Performers included peers like Trippie Redd, Lil Tecca, Ski Mask the Slump God, G Herbo, Cordae, DDG, Lucki, Sleazyworld Go, Bankrol Hayden, and Tana.

Be sure to press play on Juice WRLD’s brand new “The Light” single below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Lady London officially signs to High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Rick Ross' new weed strain "Collins Avenue" to drop this summer

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Coi Leray announces Busta Rhymes will be on her "Players (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

J.I. is out and about in new “So So” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Joe Budden owns up to being the reason Slaughterhouse broke up

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share their take on Drake's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist recruit Big Sean for "Palisades, CA"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy shares artwork and release date for 'Don't Try This At Home'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

J. Cole reveals how smoking at 6 years old caused him to turn his life around

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

JID adds several dates to European leg of his "Forever And A Day Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

EST Gee is "THE ONE & ONLY" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Juice WRLD
Music Videos
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Lady London officially signs to High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Rick Ross' new weed strain "Collins Avenue" to drop this summer

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Coi Leray announces Busta Rhymes will be on her "Players (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

J.I. is out and about in new “So So” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Joe Budden owns up to being the reason Slaughterhouse broke up

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share their take on Drake's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist recruit Big Sean for "Palisades, CA"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy shares artwork and release date for 'Don't Try This At Home'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

J. Cole reveals how smoking at 6 years old caused him to turn his life around

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

JID adds several dates to European leg of his "Forever And A Day Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

EST Gee is "THE ONE & ONLY" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More