Today (Oct. 28), fans are able to check out a new single from Juice WRLD titled “In My Head,” which sees production from TrePounds, Max Lord, and Sheldon Ferguson. The track is centered around the late artist’s rockstar lifestyle, which acts as an escape from past and present trauma:

“I’m stuck in my head too much, they wonder why I get high as f**k, they wonder why I get high so much, um, it’s because, um, I’m trappеd in my head too much, I’m trapped in my head, fill my lungs with ganja, when it fill my brain with drama, from my past, I have all this trauma, getting cash, hope the racks solve my problems, don’t work, uh, no, it won’t work out, but it don’t work, no, it won’t work out, b**ch don’t work, now the pain’s worse, yeah, it’s gon’ hurt, hope it all works out…”

It’s been about three years since we lost Juice WRLD, and fans and peers continue to mourn his tragic passing. In 2020, his estate liberated his first posthumous body of work, Legends Never Die, a well-received effort that contained 22 songs and additional features from The Weeknd, Trippie Redd, Marshmello, Polo G, The Kid LAROI, and Halsey. That project topped the Billboard 200 thanks to 497,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. A second LP, Fighting Demons, would make landfall in 2021 with collaborations alongside the likes of Justin Bieber and Suga of the South Korean band BTS. Subsequent versions of Fighting Demons were later released with notable cuts like “Cigerattes,” “Go Hard 2.0,” and “Legends.” Currently, Max Lord is said to be helming the creation of a third posthumous effort that is yet to have an official title or release date. In the meantime, you can press play on Juice WRLD’s “In My Head” below.