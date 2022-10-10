On Monday (Oct. 10), Carmela Wallace, the mother of Juice WRLD, donated $100K to World Mental Day through the nonprofit, Live Free 999.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, the organization donated to multiple mental health organizations on Monday (Oct. 10). On its Instagram account, Live Free 999, founded by Carmela Wallace, thanked them for their continued support.

“We want to thank you for all the support and donations received this year! Thanks to your generosity, we have been able to donate $100,000 to organizations making an impact in our communities,” the caption read. “These organizations include @apch2830, @crisistextline, @recovergateway, @live4lali, @namichicago, and @yoschicago. Thank you again, Live Free 999 community!”

The nonprofit, established by Wallace in memory of her late son, donated $20,000 to the following organizations: A Place Called Home, Youth Outreach Services, Crisis Text Line, and National Alliance on Mental Illness. And Gateway Foundation Inc. and Live4Lali received $10,000 each from Live Free 999.

In a separate statement from Wallace, she said: “As we recognize World Mental Health Day today, I am so inspired by everyone who wants to carry the torch of [Juice WRLD’s] legacy and so grateful for all the support for Live Free 999, a platform for those who are struggling.”

She added, “[Juice WRLD’s] music helped people throughout the world feel less alone and cope with their mental health challenges. While we continue the difficult but necessary conversations around mental health, we will support incredible organizations that serve our communities and make an immediate impact.”

Juice WRLD, born Jarad Higgins, died in December 2019 of an accidental overdose. In a previously unpublished quote from a 2018 interview with Billboard, the 21-year-old rapper shared his use of “lean,” a mixture of prescription promethazine cough syrup and soda. “Yeah, for sure, that’s like a horrible habit, man,” he expressed. “I look at that stuff like cigarettes, bro. People could probably see it. You just got to face it and get rid of it.”

Below is Live Free 999’s World Mental Health Day donation announcement: