To excavate personal stories from the depths of his soul, Top Dawg Entertainment lyricist REASON needed solitude. His upcoming album, Porches, contains some of the most emotionally driven music of his career, and he likely wouldn’t have committed such brutal honesty to the record if he had to mix business with artistry.

“The label definitely supports creativity, but at the same time, they’re a business. I don’t feel as though I would’ve got this album with it being this personal, and having these stories, if I would’ve involved so much of the label,” REASON told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the TDE rapper explains how he started Porches before finishing New Beginnings, how Creed III yielded him a Baby Tate collaboration, and the real-life stories behind his new songs. Read the exclusive chat below.

It’s been nearly three years since you put out your last project, New Beginnings. When did you know you were making Porches?

I knew I was making this album before the last one. That’s why you hear dates and whatnot throughout this album. I ended my last joint, New Beginnings, with the dates at the end of the album because I already knew where I wanted to go. I didn’t have the music yet, but I knew I wanted my next album to have super vivid storytelling, and I wanted it to be specific things and dates in my life that have happened. So, I picked a bunch of instances in my life and told those stories on the album. Let me make sure those dates are on New Beginnings. Conceptually, I knew I was going to make this album probably in 2018. I made most of the album in 2021 and 2022. It was done, on the music side, at the end of 2022. The album’s original title was supposed to be Stories of the Forgotten. I have all of these memories and trauma. If you never speak about things, they just get forgotten. These stories and moments live on forever if I put ’em in music.

You got SiR, Baby Tate, Ray Vaughn, Doechii, and a few other artists on your new album. Who did you hit the studio with?

I made a joint, and SiR and Zacari pulled up because we were trying to figure out what the record was missing. We knew it had this dope West Coast melodic feel, but we didn’t know exactly what it was missing. SiR and Zacari are the ones that pulled up and created that concept. I also want to give a shoutout to DJ Hed. He pulled up, and he’s the one that told me I needed to add singing to that record and was actually giving me the lyrics and advice on where I should put things. Kalan’s on the track, too, and they pulled up on me a week later. I did the track with Doechii in person, also. She was working on a joint from her last EP. I came in, and played the record and was just looking for a hook. She loved the record so much that she ended up putting a verse on it, too.

I also have this artist on my album called Juni. I did a bunch of sessions with Juni. I love Juni. I think she’s one of the dopest up-and-coming artists. I always call her the best-kept secret. As far as Baby Tate, I met her for the first time at the Creed III sessions when we were doing that with Dreamville. I played her the joint there, but she took it home to Atlanta to finish the verse.