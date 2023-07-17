During a recent appearance on Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Heart” talk show, Dr. Dre called Kendrick Lamar a “forever artist” and revealed that he does not take credit for the “United In Grief” rapper’s global success.

“I can’t take credit for Kendrick Lamar,” Dr. Dre said. “Kendrick Lamar is a real muthaf**kin’ artist, the true definition of the word. The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself, him and [his manager] Dave Free.” When Hart asked what their relationship is like, he responded with, “We have a fantastic relationship.”

“He’s amazing, man. Kendrick is one of those artists that we call ‘forever artists,’” the record producer continued. “He could disappear for f**king five years or something like that, and come back and f**k our heads up, you know? Some artists feel like, ‘I have to do something all the time, so I won’t be forgotten.’ That’s not him. He can disappear and come back with something that’s shocking, that’s amazing and everybody’s gonna tune in and listen.”