Dr. Dre forbids Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from using his music to promote her political views. Yesterday (Jan. 9), Entertainment Weekly reported that the legal team of the superproducer sent MTG a letter demanding her to cease and desist from using his music immediately.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” said Dre in a statement released to EW on Monday.

The document sent by Howard E. King, one of Dre’s attorneys, said that Greene used the instrumental of “Still D.R.E.” in the background of a video she posted to Twitter. In the video, Greene took a victory lap after helping Kevin McCarthy get through as House Speaker on his 15th try.

“One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country,” read the letter from Dre’s lawyers. “It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been locked out of her Twitter account and her new video has been removed after Dr. Dre took legal action against her for using his music without permission. His letter is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Vk12JSRByK — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 9, 2023

King ended the letter by giving the Republican Rep an ultimatum, stating, “Please provide me with written confirmation that you have complied with these demands before Jan. 11, 2023, by 5:00 pm EST.”

Greene is an American politician, businesswoman and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district since 2021. In February of 2022, she spoke at a white nationalist event.

Following the cease and desist, she removed the video, and Twitter locked her out of her account but she has since returned. In an exclusive statement sent to TMZ, she addressed the issue.

“While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” said Greene.