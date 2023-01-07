50 Cent will be coming out of the gate swinging when he drops new music sometime this year. The entertainment mogul first revealed his plans to return to music in an Instagram post shared on Jan. 1.

In a new interview with radio personality Big Boy, Fif divulged more details about the impending heat. “As soon as I said that, I got a text from Em saying that he had already spoken to Dre and that Dre is in there with some crazy stuff for me to go hear,” the Queens rapper explained.

Dre and Em both served as executive producers on the “Power” franchise co-creator’s first album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. The legendary West Coast producer is also behind the evergreen hit “In Da Club.” Fans have been waiting nearly a decade for the chart-topping artist to drop a full-length project. His last release was 2014’s Animal Ambition.

“This is my process: I’ll go make something, like, what I can find out [of] the best music that I can put my hands on, and when I feel real good about it, I bring it to put pressure on Dre to offer me something. ‘Cause he’ll have something, he’s always had something,” he added in the interview posted on Friday (Jan. 6).

Fif also spoke about the fact that one of his most popular singles was originally a track that Dre intended to use for himself. “‘How We Do,’ Dre did that one… He had a record, I wanted it bad, too, you know who ended up getting it? T.I ended up getting the record later…the production on it was crazy,” explained G-Unit’s head honcho. The aforementioned track ended up being “Dope” featuring Marsha Ambrosius off of Tip’s 2016 album The Dime Trap.

The Grammy Award winner continued, “He [Dre] always have something in the studio that he’s playing and is excited about. When he presses play he watches everybody else… to see if they’re enjoying themselves immediately. When that record gets dated to him… the thing he just made, I show up for.”

View the full interview below.