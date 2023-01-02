It is unknown if 50 Cent will be dropping an album this year, but the music and film mogul did confirm he will be dropping new music.

Yesterday (Jan. 1), the “In Da Club” rapper went on Instagram to congratulate his “favorite white boy,” Eminem, for being YouTube’s 2022 most-watched rapper. He posted a picture of the news article reported by HipHop24x7, and in his caption, 50 informed his followers that new music is on the way. He also said new shows and movies would follow.

“That’s my Boy 😏, I’m gonna remind people I’m nice this year. New music 🎼New TV 📺New movie 🎥 let’s go! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” wrote the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ artist.

On New Year’s Day, Hip Hop All Day confirmed Eminem earned over 5 billion plays on YouTube in the past 12 months. The Detroit rapper didn’t drop a new album in 2022, however, he recently released the deluxe version of his 2002 8 Mile soundtrack to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of its release.

Doja Cat came in second on the list with 3 billion plays, Drake and NBA YoungBoy tied with 2.9 plays, and Lil Baby completed the top five with 2.1 billion plays.

Despite only uploading six videos to his official YouTube channel in 2022, 50 still landed at No. 11 on the list with 1.8 billion plays. He finished behind Future, Lil Nas X, Juice WRLD and Nicki Minaj. In a separate post, the “Wanksta” hitmaker posted the list with the caption, “I didn’t put nothing out in a while. I would be mad if I was new and I wasn’t on the list. 🤷🏽‍♂️#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi“

50’s last album was Animal Ambition, which he dropped in 2014. On Dec. 27, he spoke with People and gave fans a reason why he hasn’t dropped an album since. “I mean, I really enjoy the music,” he said. “But the audience is changing. My core audience was in college in 2003. They’re grown now and they may have the drink that you would have in the nightclub in the privacy of their home now. They are my television viewership now. That’s who’s watching,” he added.