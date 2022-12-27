Many A-list celebrities are getting ready to hit the Caribbean for one of the most exclusive charity parties of the year.

According to Page Six, hospitality guru Richie Akiva is throwing the largest tent party on the beach of St. Barts for the second annual LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala.

The purpose of this winter philanthropic extravaganza is to raise funds in support of UNICEF’s projects all over the world. The event will feature a gala dinner with a live auction of exclusive items, artworks and experiences. Last year’s inaugural ball helped raise more than 4 million euros to support UNICEF’s work in providing care and protection to vulnerable children across the globe.

The news outlet reported that Drake and Lenny Kravitz will perform this year at the luxurious Emeraude Hotel on Thursday (Dec. 29). It also said their guest list exceeds 700 people including Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Mary J. Blige, Luke Evans, boxer Mike Tyson, Rita Ora, and Taika Waititi. Models Karolina Kurkova, Valery Kaufman, Cindy Mello, Elen Capri, and Liya Kebede are also scheduled to attend.

Along with the festivities, Simon De Pury will be auctioning off some high-priced items such as Steve McQueen’s race car and one of Elvis Presley’s luxury motorcycles.

Akiva is also hosting an after-party. Last year’s bash drew Leonardo DiCaprio, Kygo, Meek Mill, Tyson, Cuba Gooding Jr., artist Alec Monopoly, Lil Baby and Dua Lipa.

It’s reported that the tables for this special event have gone up to $250,000 and celebrities have already arrived on the island.

Jerry Seinfeld was spotted last week with his wife, Jessica Seinfeld. Amy Schumer, Larry David, and Ethan Hawke and his family have also been seen. The new Mets pitcher Justin Verlander, who just signed a two-year, $86.6 million deal, and his supermodel wife, Kate Upton, arrived earlier this month when they reportedly stayed at a $450,000-per-week, 12,000-square-foot villa on the island.