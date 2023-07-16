Dr. Dre made headlines yet again by imparting his views on contemporary rap music during a recent interview with Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Heart.” Contrary to some of his peers, the superproducer remains magnanimous toward the evolving hip hop sound despite admitting he’s not particularly fond of much of it.

He dismissed negative sentiments about the genre’s current state with a simple maxim: “Hip hop is what it is,” Dre told Hart. “If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it, you know what I’m saying?” While speaking on the topic, the N.W.A. founder seemed unimpressed by generational divisions. He candidly revealed, “Most of this s**t, I don’t like. I don’t listen to a lot of that s**t. But I’m not hatin’ on it. I’m never gonna hate on it.”

“You could actually take your favorite records and write your version of your favorite records with your words on that track, and then go get the next track because they’re using the same melody every time,” the rapper-turned-mogul explained. He candidly stated, “If you know the words to the song — I don’t care whose record it is — just make your version of it.”

“I mean, some of it you look at, and it’s easier! The cadences are the same. They’re rapping the same way on the records. If I gotta go make a record right now, I could do that record easy!” Dre explained.

Contrastingly, 50 Cent shared his own take on the present-day rap milieu in an interview with Houston’s “97.9 The Box” last year. He argued that creating a contemporary track is as straightforward as mirroring the style already flourishing in clubs and radio playlists.

Amid these conversations, Dr. Dre remains focused on his current project: producing Snoop Dogg’s upcoming album titled Missionary. Elsewhere in the episode of “Hart to Hart,” he admitted to declining collaboration offers from music legends including Michael Jackson, Prince, and Stevie Wonder.

He confessed to host Kevin Hart, “Those are my f**king heroes,” expressing his fear that working with such icons could tarnish the admiration he holds for them. The multi-Grammy winner revealed his aversion to preset creative templates, preferring instead to “form” and “explore” with emerging artists who come in as a “ball of clay.”