Dr. Dre will be receiving another prestigious award soon!

According to AP News, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced today (June 20) that the Compton hitmaker will be receiving the first-ever Hip Hop Icon Award at the organization’s 2023 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

“Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip hop as we know it today,” Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president at ASCAP, said in a statement. “As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip hop.” The event will take place on Thursday (June 22) in Los Angeles, California. DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama are set to provide the vibes for the night in honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday celebration.

The Hip Hop Icon Award honors ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an “indelible impact” on the art and culture of hip hop by inspiring and influencing fellow music creators. According its official website, the organization consists of professional “songwriters, composers and music publishers, founded and governed by its members, and the world leader in performance royalties, advocacy and service for music creators.”

This achievement does not come as a shock to fans of Dr. Dre as he has produced some of the biggest hits in the world for superstars like JAY-Z, Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, 2Pac, Nas, T.I., Eve, Mary J. Blige, Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes, and Kendrick Lamar, just to name a few. He also won his first Emmy for his 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance with Eminem, Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar and 50 Cent. This also isn’t the first time the music industry group honored the Grammy Award-winning rapper. In 2010, Dr. Dre was presented with the ASCAP Founders Award during their 23rd annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.