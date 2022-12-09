Lately, DJ Drama has been working relentlessly, hosting numerous Gangsta Grillz projects. To name a few, yesterday (Dec. 8), Icewear Vezzo had him on his latest project, Paint The City. Three weeks before that, he did Dave East’s Book of David, and last month he reconnected with Jeezy for Snofall. Now, it seems like Drama is gearing up to drop his own project, I’m Really Like That.

Yesterday, the Philadelphia DJ and producer posted a series of pictures to his Instagram, and his caption indicated that he has a project coming.

“Anger is a poor man’s sport,” he wrote. “Make sure your anger is so expensive that nobody can afford it.” He ended the caption by typing “album mode” in all caps with the arrow pointing left next to the words “I’m really like that.” Underneath the arrow read the word “soon.”

In the series of photos, he included pictures with A$AP Ferg and his Generation Now partner, Don Cannon.

Drama has been hinting at this project since early last month. On Nov. 10, he dropped another series of pictures showing prepping for the new project. In his caption, he again hinted that his album was arriving soon.

Like he previously did, he wrote in all cap, “Album mode, ‘I’m Really Like That’ coming soon GEN•NOW.” Drama’s slideshow included a photo of a tracklist written on a dry-erase board. The tracklist featured star-studded names like Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Offset, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Freddie Gibbs and Doe Boy.

I’m Really Like That will be Drama’s first solo album since 2016’s Quality Street Music 2, which featured Lil Wayne, T.I., Young Thug and more.

Although he has dropped several clues that I’m Really Like That is arriving soon, he didn’t give fans a release date. For now, all fans can do is wait for the album. In the meantime, they can go jam any one of DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz collaborative mixtapes.