After putting on a comeback performance at Dreamville Festival earlier this month, Cozz has returned with another freestyle to keep his wheels turning. Yesterday (April 25), the California native dropped off “WESTSIDE STORY (FREESTYLE),” a raw and uncut track about growing up in the streets of Los Angeles. On the offering, he narrates a tale from front to end with precision:
“Crip n**gas, blood n**gas, and we’re in LA, every race is bangin’/ Can’t show up in not one of these hoods without invitations, as far as I know, I know that this life ain’t for entertainment/ Been there, done that, in the wrong hood ’cause his b**ch there, run back and hit that, quit that/ Prayed that my plan worked out, now, they got a six pack/ Beat so classic you n**gas like, ‘Where you get that?’ (Damn)/ “
The “Knock Tha Hustle” rapper’s last solo project was 2021’s Fortunate EP, a seven-track offering with a feature from YG. More recently, he dished out several showstopping verses on D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, Dreamville’s 2022 collaboration project with DJ Drama. In terms of guest features, he has provided appearances on collaborations like “Play Games Witchu” by Ohana Bam, “Give N Go” by Smoke DZA, “Eye To Eye” by Lute, and most recently, “On Go” by Price.
In a previous interview with REVOLT, Cozz spoke about the intentions behind the music he has been putting out recently. “You see where my head is at a little bit. It’s doing what it’s supposed to do, this is the first step back. We’re gonna keep pushing this, boom. Sooner or later, we’ll be ready for the second EP. We’re going to keep pushing,” he said.”
Be sure to press play on Cozz’s brand new “WESTSIDE STORY (FREESTYLE)” track down below.
