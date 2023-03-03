Back in February, Dreamville announced they will executive produce the soundtrack to Creed III alongside Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. Today (March 3), on the day of the movie’s official premiere, the body of work has been released in full. Creed III: The Soundtrack boasts a star-studded list of guest features, including names like EST Gee, Blxst, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, SiR, Kehlani, Reason, and many more.

Preceding the release, fans were prepped with well received singles like “Ma Boy” by Lute and JID and “Blood, Sweat and Tears” by Bas, Kel-P, and Black Sherif. On the latter track, Bas complements the film’s theme of determination with his inspirational bars:

“I’ve been waitin’ all my life, I’ve been spendin’ all my nights, contemplatin’ all my trails, oh my God, this not overnight/ I’ve been givin’ all my soul, I’ve been chasin’ all my goals, dedication all I know, that’s how hard I go/ Blood sweat and my tears, no, I will not surrender, if you take my lead, then we can fly together, heaven never seem to reach, it’s now or never”

Creed III officially marks Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. In the movie, Damian “Dame” Anderson, Jonathan Majors’ character, comes back into Creed’s, Jordan’s role, life as someone from his past. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

In related news, the Dreamville camp announced their annual Dreamville Festival is returning this spring. Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will be co-headlining the two-day event. It will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1 and April 2. Other acts on the bill include Summer Walker, Lil Durk, City Girls, Wacka Flocka Flame, Key Glock, and more.

Be sure to press play on the new Creed III: The Soundtrack album down below.