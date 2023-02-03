Earlier this week, Dreamville announced they will executive produce the official soundtrack to Creed III alongside Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. Although the body of work will be released in full on March 3, today (Feb. 3), the first official preview arrived with “Ma Boy” by JID and Lute. On the song, the duo teams up with Pluss, Christo, Ben10k, and Bass Charity, who worked together to cook up an instrumental to pair with JID’s rapid-fire flow:

“Boy, boy, that’s my brother, so play it cool, he a fool, a tool, a loose screw/ Pickin’ on me, ain’t no pick and choose, either way that you look, it’s a lose-lose/ Red eyes when the moon rogue, screw juice ’cause we drug abused/ For the trauma and trouble we thuggin’ through with the same n***as playin’ duck-duck-goose-goose/ Boy, I had to get the f**k up and move”

Back in August of 2022, JID unveiled his highly anticipated album, The Forever Story. Equipped with appearances from icons like Yasiin Bey, Johnta Austin, and Lil Wayne, the project also tapped in with peers like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Mustafa The Poet, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Fousheé. The Forever Story was executive produced by longtime DJ and producer Christo, who had 10 credits across the 16 total tracks.

Lute’s most recent project was last year’s Gold Mouf. The offering housed 13 tracks and boasted appearances from labelmates J.I.D, Cozz, and Ari Lennox, in addition to Saba, Westside Boogie, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more. Shortly afterward, he liberated the official deluxe upgrade that added on six new tracks, including “Like Wine” that was featured on DJ Drama’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

Be sure to press play on JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy” single from the forthcoming Creed III soundtrack down below.