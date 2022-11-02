Last October, Dreamville’s very own Lute unleashed his latest project Gold Mouf. The offering housed 13 tracks and boasts appearances from names like labelmates J.I.D, Cozz, and Ari Lennox, in addition to Saba, Westside Boogie, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more. This past April, he liberated the official deluxe upgrade that added on six new tracks, including “Like Wine” that was featured on DJ Drama’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

Yesterday (Nov. 1), the Charlotte-bred emcee returned to share the latest offering from his album, the official visual for “Finding Self.” Directed by Juan Felipe Zuleta, the new clip is a short film that takes fans through a journey of exploration. On the song, Lute delivers some powerful lyrics about discovery:

“Once upon a time not too long ago, I had to find myself, blind lead the blind almost half the time, I had to guide myself/ I was down on love, luck, hope and everything, I had to supply myself, I don’t dwell on failed relationships no more, I had to find myself/ Once upon a time not too long, I had to find myself, once upon a time not too long, I had to find myself/ Lately, a n***a been lacking (Uh), my wins feeling like defeat (Yeah)”

In a recent interview, the “Ambitions” rapper delved into the ways his latest project helped him get through some recent hard times. “Creating a deluxe gave me something to look forward to,” he said. “It put me in a place where you know, I can appreciate. I can feel like I’m working and doing something because again, I’m the type of n***a where I work through my traumas.”

Be sure to press play on Lute’s brand new short film for his “Finding Self” song down below.