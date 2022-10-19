Last month, the West Coast’s very own Kalan.FrFr released his latest project titled 222 via First Class Entertainment/Roc Nation Records. He opted for just one feature from fellow California native Blxst while production credits included names like The Stereotypes, Hit-Boy, JetsonMade, Bankroll Got It, Pharoah Vice of Internet Money, and more.

Today (Oct. 19), he shared the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Light Breeze.” The new visual depicts the perfect afternoon in his home city of Los Angeles as he drives his luxury cars through the palm tree-lined streets with his lady. On the song, Kalan describes all the components of his day:

Ayy, light breeze (Light breeze), sunroof back, yeah, A/C (Woah, woah)/ Yeah, riding through the light, yeah, light speed, yeah, lil’ mama sweet, she a sweet tea (Yeah, yeah)/ Ayy, lil’ Mike leak like first team, ayy, lil’ ma got game, flirting (Wet, yeah), surfing (Woah, woah)/ I knew I was fly when I was 13, I knew I was fresh when I, when I put it on (Yeah)/ She don’t like boys but, yeah, I turn her on, she don’t like noise (Yeah, yeah)

Prior to this, Kalan’s last body of work was TwoFr 2 (Extended), which served as the deluxe version of 2021’s TwoFr 2. That edition included guest assists from Lil Durk, Maeta, BluebucksClan, and 1TakeJay, while the original featured appearances from Stunna 4 Vegas and Mozzy.

The “Never Lose You” rapper has stayed busy all summer, from performing at Made in America, being crowned BET’s Amplified Artist of September, and hosting his fourth annual TwoFr Day community event where he donated $20,000 to the Compton Unified School District.

Be sure to press play on Kalan.FrFr’s brand new music video for “Light Breeze” down below.