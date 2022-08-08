Over the weekend, West Coast rising star Kalan.FrFr released his brand new project titled 222 via First Class Entertainment/Roc Nation Records. The project keeps the spotlight on Kalan.FrFr with just one feature from fellow California native Blxst, while production credits include names like The Stereotypes, Hit-Boy, JetsonMade, Bankroll Got It, Pharoah Vice of Internet Money, and more. Preceding the release was his “No Stoppin'” single with Blxst, which sees the two spitting about staying ten toes down for their special someone:

I get in my feelings, I don’t need nobody, hit me, you know everybody needs somebody, ayy/ Slide on me when you wanna see somebody, full speed, all gas, no brakes, no stoppin’/ I give you what you want ’cause you special, I give you what you need ’cause you special/ If you need it all, I run through walls if you call me, full speed, all gas, no brakes, no stoppin’/

While speaking about what the new album means to him and his career, Kalan.FrFr said via press release: “With my first project TwoFr, I look at it as my rose that grew out of the concrete; that music took off and changed my life. Everybody in LA was hyped up off the same type of rap music, and then I came in doing my own thing on both TwoFr and TwoFr 2. With this project, I feel we’re exactly where we are supposed to be. 222 is the third installment representing alignment, balance, and that all of life’s choices have led to this very moment.”

Prior to this, Kalan.FrFr’s last body of work was TwoFr 2 (Extended), which serves as the deluxe version of 2021’s TwoFr 2. That edition included guest assists from Lil Durk, Maeta, BluebucksClan, and 1TakeJay, while the original featured appearances from Stunna 4 Vegas and Mozzy.

Be sure to press play on Kalan.FrFr’s brand new 222 album down below.