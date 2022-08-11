Earlier this month, the West Coast’s very own Kalan.FrFr released his new project titled 222 via First Class Entertainment/Roc Nation Records. He opted for just one feature from fellow California native Blxst while production credits included names like The Stereotypes, Hit-Boy, JetsonMade, Bankroll Got It, Pharoah Vice of Internet Money, and more.

Yesterday (Aug. 10), he continued his momentum by dropping off the official video for “Pull Up” from the album. The new clip opens up with a certain someone catching Kalan.FrFr’s eye as he then continues to spit some game through his lyrics:

Yeah, where you at? Pull up on me right away, hot girl on your license plate/ Baby, heat it up like a microwave, one night and your life can change, yeah, bae, you gotta, why you gotta, ooh, baby, when I get into my room/ You told me you was comin’ back soon, so why I gotta wait? You got me, ooh, lookin’ for you

Kalan.FrFr also took a moment to honestly reflect on the place that this project has in his overall career journey. “With my first project TwoFr, I look at it as my rose that grew out of the concrete; that music took off and changed my life,” he said via press release. “Everybody in LA was hyped up off the same type of rap music, and then I came in doing my own thing on both TwoFr and TwoFr 2. With this project, I feel we’re exactly where we are supposed to be. 222 is the third installment representing alignment, balance, and that all of life’s choices have led to this very moment.”

Prior to this, Kalan.FrFr’s last body of work was TwoFr 2 (Extended), which serves as the deluxe version of 2021’s TwoFr 2. That edition included guest assists from Lil Durk, Maeta, BluebucksClan, and 1TakeJay, while the original featured appearances from Stunna 4 Vegas and Mozzy.

Be sure to press play on Kalan.FrFr’s brand new music video for “Pull Up” down below.