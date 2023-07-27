Hip hop is turning 50, and game-changers like Kid Capri haven’t stopped rocking for decades. He’s still releasing music, including his incredible The Love album. Even though he’s worked with everyone from JAY-Z and Nas to Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, Kid Capri still has aspirations of getting in the studio with the new generation of rappers.

“I would like to work with Symba. He’s dope. I just did a record with Dave East on his new album, but I want to get Dave in the studio to do a whole album with him by myself,” Kid Capri told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the hip hop legend explains how JAY-Z and Big Pun impressed him, what he learned from Quincy Jones, and how his album The Love is indicative of his style of making music. Check out the exclusive chat with Kid Capri below.

Who was the first person you were in the studio with that felt like a big deal to you?

Quincy Jones. When I did the Q’s Jook Joint album, he called and asked me to come to the studio. I got there, and he and Rod Temperton, the guy who wrote the Off The Wall album for Michael Jackson, were there. We were sitting there, and I’m in between both of ’em. First of all, I couldn’t believe I got the call. Secondly, I couldn’t believe I was sitting in between these two monstrous dudes. When he told me to go into the booth to do the record, he turned the track on, and it was Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, and Bono. So, I’m on the record with Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, and Bono. It’s the first song on the album, called “Let the Good Times Roll.” That was when I knew I was somebody (laughs).

Did you learn anything from Quincy in that session?

I learned humility and respect. You look at his face and see his wisdom and knowledge. There’s nobody bigger than Quincy Jones. He invited me to come to this party. As soon as I walked into the party, Oprah Winfrey said, “Hey, there goes my baby, Kid Capri.” At the party, he brought me over to the 55 Grammys he won.

Your song credits stretch decades. What are some of your unreleased records?

I did a record with Jadakiss that was incredible and never came out. I did a record with LL [Cool J] called, “My Name is Love” that should have been on my The Love album that’s out now, but we never put it out. I had put it on the radio, and people just went crazy. Social media went crazy over this record, but we had a problem clearing the sample. They wanted too much money, and we held back on it.