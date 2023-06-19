Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Quincy Jones has been released from the hospital after reportedly suffering a bad reaction to something he ate over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the renowned musician was transported to the emergency room from his Los Angeles home on Saturday (June 17) after he reacted badly to “some food he ate” and called 911 just to be safe. Once he was all cleared by the doctors, Jones was released from the hospital. A representative told the media outlet that he never lost consciousness and was in “great spirits” in the end.

This isn’t the first time the 90-year-old record producer was rushed to the hospital. In 1974, Jones suffered a life-threatening brain aneurysm and had to undergo two surgeries on his road to recovery. In 2015, he was also rushed to the ER after suffering from shortness of breath. At the time, a representative told Page Six, “Quincy is fine. He had some shortness of breath, and in an abundance of caution, he went in for observation. He is fine, though.”

Jones is a 28-time Grammy winner out of 80 nominations and has worked with fellow icons, including Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, and Ray Charles, just to name a few. He is known for producing Jackson’s hit albums Off The Wall, Thriller, and Bad. He received a Grammy Legend Award in 1992.

He also started producing film and television in 1985 with The Color Purple, which he won a Tony Award for. He has also executive produced hit series like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “In the House,” and “Mad TV.” Despite his age, the Chicago native is still very active in the industry. He is one of the producers on the latest film adaptation of The Color Purple, featuring Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, and Halle Bailey. The movie is set to be released in theaters this Christmas.

