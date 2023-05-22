Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey starred in Steven Spielberg’s beloved movie The Color Purple back in 1985. In 2005, the classic story by Alice Walker gained new life as a musical on Broadway; it was revived a decade later with Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Danielle Brooks as its stars.

A movie version of the musical is headed to the big screen this December with a legendary cast of actors bringing the narrative to life. The first look at the movie, released today (May 22), shows we’re in for a treat. Check out the breathtaking trailer below and try to spot all the big-name talents in the clip.

Brooks reprises her role from the stage show as Sofia. Powerhouse singer Fantasia will take on the part of Celie while Taraji P. Henson will step into the character of Shug Avery. Ciara will play Nettie as an adult with her younger version being played by The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey. Rounding out the all-star cast is Colman Domingo as Mister, H.E.R. as Squeak, Aunjanue Ellis as Mama, and Deon Cole as Alfonso.

When premiering the trailer, director Blitz Bazawule expressed his desire to retell the iconic story that people know so well in a new way while still remaining faithful to the original. “How do you create something that is new but honors the source? That was the job. We know that this Color Purple is for a new generation,” he said, per Vibe. “The context of The Color Purple itself is evergreen.”

“The amount of talent, ability, and brilliance was through the roof,” Bazawule gushed of the experience working on the film. “What I loved was to see the level of camaraderie and love… And it started right when the cast was announced.”

Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and Oprah have signed on as producers for the project with the backing of Oprah’s Harpo Films company. The film hits theaters December 25, 2023.

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry's exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Denzel Washington gets left off a poll for best Black actor and Twitter users are scratching their heads

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Chlöe Bailey

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.22.2023

Halle Berry and Halle Bailey exchange admirations on Twitter as they revel in their shared first name

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell spotted filming 'Good Burger 2'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lance Reddick remembered in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Ludacris got emotional while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.19.2023

9 best moments from Blac Chyna's "Caresha Please" interview

By T'Keyah Hayes
  /  05.19.2023

Metro Boomin announces official soundtrack for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  05.18.2023

Marlo Hampton shares message for Black women: "We need to praise each other more"

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.18.2023

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.18.2023

Halle Bailey fans defend critics as advance praise for 'The Little Mermaid' pours in

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

ESPN announces new “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

Derrick Hayes became the businessman he is today after watching his dad take his last breath

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.17.2023

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.17.2023

How to watch Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" episode featuring Blac Chyna

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.17.2023

By Sukii Osborne
  /  05.17.2023

Netflix viewer solves yearslong kidnapping case after spotting victim while shopping

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.17.2023
