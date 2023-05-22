Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey starred in Steven Spielberg’s beloved movie The Color Purple back in 1985. In 2005, the classic story by Alice Walker gained new life as a musical on Broadway; it was revived a decade later with Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Danielle Brooks as its stars.

A movie version of the musical is headed to the big screen this December with a legendary cast of actors bringing the narrative to life. The first look at the movie, released today (May 22), shows we’re in for a treat. Check out the breathtaking trailer below and try to spot all the big-name talents in the clip.

Brooks reprises her role from the stage show as Sofia. Powerhouse singer Fantasia will take on the part of Celie while Taraji P. Henson will step into the character of Shug Avery. Ciara will play Nettie as an adult with her younger version being played by The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey. Rounding out the all-star cast is Colman Domingo as Mister, H.E.R. as Squeak, Aunjanue Ellis as Mama, and Deon Cole as Alfonso.

When premiering the trailer, director Blitz Bazawule expressed his desire to retell the iconic story that people know so well in a new way while still remaining faithful to the original. “How do you create something that is new but honors the source? That was the job. We know that this Color Purple is for a new generation,” he said, per Vibe. “The context of The Color Purple itself is evergreen.”

“The amount of talent, ability, and brilliance was through the roof,” Bazawule gushed of the experience working on the film. “What I loved was to see the level of camaraderie and love… And it started right when the cast was announced.”

Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and Oprah have signed on as producers for the project with the backing of Oprah’s Harpo Films company. The film hits theaters December 25, 2023.