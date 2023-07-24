Today (July 24), Snoop Dogg’s latest venture, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, officially lands in 3,500 Walmart stores in the United States. During a quick interview with TMZ, the Long Beach legend gave props to two of his closest peers for inspiring him to create the brand, which is named after a Bored Ape NFT under his ownership.
“I’ll give two people credit for where I’m at right now,” he said. “Master P showed me the business, taught me how to brand, market, and do all the things that I’m doing right now. But Martha Stewart showed me how to take it to another level. She was always explaining to me about being in different department stores, having a cookbook, expanding my business, doing different things to diversify my portfolio, and veritably integrate all of my businesses. So she showed me how to excel at what I’m doing.”
He continued, “Master P put me through college, but I believe that Martha gave me that hands-on experience to be able to do things with her that were considered too big for a rapper. But once we got together, you seen that people love people, and that’s one thing about me and Martha’s relationship that I love is that it unites people of all walks of life.”
Dr. Bombay Ice Cream is described as a “unique blend” of tastes with names like Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, Iced Out Orange Cream, and Syrupy Waffle Sundaze. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into perfecting these first seven flavors, and I can’t wait for my fans and the world to experience what I’ve created,” the self-proclaimed Doggfather added via press release. “Fans will also notice that my sidekick, Dr. Bombay is the name, face, and persona of this brand. That’s because he’s like a son to me, and you always want your kids to be more successful than you are. That’s my goal in building this lifestyle brand — starting with ice cream.”
