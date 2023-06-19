Martha Stewart nearly broke the internet when she posed for Sports Illustrated in May. Fans on social media couldn’t believe how good the 81-year-old television personality looked covering the annual swimsuit edition. One person who wasn’t peeking, though, was her longtime friend Snoop Dogg.

In an interview published by Insider ahead of the Juneteenth holiday weekend, Petco’s newest spokesperson told the outlet how he protects their relationship when it comes to her thirst traps. “That’s a lane we both stay out of,” Snoop joked to the publication if he ever sees her “on the Instagram page looking like that.” The two bonded over mashed potatoes when they first met in 2008 while he appeared as a guest on her cooking series, “The Martha Stewart Show.” The following year, he returned for a special brownie recipe, and the rest was history.

Thrilled to be on cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue! I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things. Pick up on newsstands May 18th! #SISwimsuit #SISwim23 @ruvenafanador pic.twitter.com/DsRgLr6crK — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) May 15, 2023

Since then, the duo has been inseparable — getting booked to co-host events such as Super Bowl Puppy Bowl pre-shows. In a previous interview with People magazine, Stewart said, “When you work with someone like Snoop, it’s like having a sidekick. How great it is. That’s why all the comedians have sidekicks and bands because it loosens them up and lets them be freer. Snoop is my freedom.” Their chemistry was so organic that years later, after several projects together, they launched their celebrity cooking competition series, “Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party,” in 2016. During its run, stars like Wiz Khalifa and Jason Derulo dropped by.

When he’s not busy cooking up with Stewart, he’s securing deals as a family man. In December 2022, Snoop officially became a SKIMS model and included his ​​wife, children, and grandchildren in the Christmas campaign. The “Down 4 My N’s” rapper stayed true to his roots and rocked a Death Row chain in the festive flicks. In August 2022, Snoop also launched the animated series “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes.”