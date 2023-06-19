Photo: Jason LaVeris / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Martha Stewart nearly broke the internet when she posed for Sports Illustrated in May. Fans on social media couldn’t believe how good the 81-year-old television personality looked covering the annual swimsuit edition. One person who wasn’t peeking, though, was her longtime friend Snoop Dogg.

In an interview published by Insider ahead of the Juneteenth holiday weekend, Petco’s newest spokesperson told the outlet how he protects their relationship when it comes to her thirst traps. “That’s a lane we both stay out of,” Snoop joked to the publication if he ever sees her “on the Instagram page looking like that.” The two bonded over mashed potatoes when they first met in 2008 while he appeared as a guest on her cooking series, “The Martha Stewart Show.” The following year, he returned for a special brownie recipe, and the rest was history.

Since then, the duo has been inseparable — getting booked to co-host events such as Super Bowl Puppy Bowl pre-shows. In a previous interview with People magazine, Stewart said, “When you work with someone like Snoop, it’s like having a sidekick. How great it is. That’s why all the comedians have sidekicks and bands because it loosens them up and lets them be freer. Snoop is my freedom.” Their chemistry was so organic that years later, after several projects together, they launched their celebrity cooking competition series, “Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party,” in 2016. During its run, stars like Wiz Khalifa and Jason Derulo dropped by.

When he’s not busy cooking up with Stewart, he’s securing deals as a family man. In December 2022, Snoop officially became a SKIMS model and included his ​​wife, children, and grandchildren in the Christmas campaign. The “Down 4 My N’s” rapper stayed true to his roots and rocked a Death Row chain in the festive flicks. In August 2022, Snoop also launched the animated series “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Rap
Snoop Dogg

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Quincy Jones released from hospital after bad food reaction

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Doja Cat shares snippet of new song during Instagram Live stream

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Lil Durk reveals it took two years to get J. Cole on "All My Life": "I'm glad I waited"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Cardi B and the kids honor Offset with a heartfelt video message on Father's Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Offset finds peace in emotional birthday tribute to Takeoff: "You still right here"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

LL Cool J reassures fans "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is still happening after rescheduling dates

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Letitia Wright hints that comic books may shed light on the future of 'Black Panther'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Quavo and YRN Lingo pay tribute to Takeoff on his 29th birthday

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Gucci Mane says new album 'Breath of Fresh Air' strays from "drilling and killing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Killer Mike says "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000 and Future is a "hip hop fantasy"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Doctor who performed Ms. Jacky Oh’s final procedure breaks silence following her death

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Ari Lennox opens up about her interest in starring in a live-action remake of 'The Princess and the Frog' and other Disney classics

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gucci Mane and Lil Baby team up for "Bluffin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Quincy Jones released from hospital after bad food reaction

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Doja Cat shares snippet of new song during Instagram Live stream

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Lil Durk reveals it took two years to get J. Cole on "All My Life": "I'm glad I waited"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Cardi B and the kids honor Offset with a heartfelt video message on Father's Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Offset finds peace in emotional birthday tribute to Takeoff: "You still right here"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

LL Cool J reassures fans "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is still happening after rescheduling dates

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Letitia Wright hints that comic books may shed light on the future of 'Black Panther'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Quavo and YRN Lingo pay tribute to Takeoff on his 29th birthday

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Gucci Mane says new album 'Breath of Fresh Air' strays from "drilling and killing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Killer Mike says "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000 and Future is a "hip hop fantasy"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

Doctor who performed Ms. Jacky Oh’s final procedure breaks silence following her death

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2023

Ari Lennox opens up about her interest in starring in a live-action remake of 'The Princess and the Frog' and other Disney classics

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gucci Mane and Lil Baby team up for "Bluffin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
View More