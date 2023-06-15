Snoop Dogg is inviting his furry friends to Death Row Records! Sort of. Earlier this week, Petco announced a new partnership with the West Coast living legend. The popular pet brand also dropped a couple of cute commercials for the big reveal.

In one ad uploaded to Petco’s YouTube account today (June 15), the “Beautiful” rapper sat beside a Doberman Pinscher as he showed off a variety of pet products. The Doggfather started the clip showing his Snoop Doggie Dogg’s Off the Chain Deluxe Pet Hoodie. The exclusive garment comes loaded in faux bling. “This right here is my favorite,” he said while holding the next item: A snapback cap complete with the Snoop Dogg braid attached — a perfect option for hairless breeds.

The Petco Picks by Snoop collaboration boasts an adorable line of toys, treats and grooming supplies. “When it comes to shopping for my pets, I choose stuff for them I’d choose for myself. My pets gotta look good, feel good, smell good. But it’s hard to know how to keep our pets healthy and happy when they can’t tell us what they need. When I shop at Petco, it’s all there, even my own pet line, Snoop Doggie Doggs. They have great experts and great deals, so I can relax and trust that my pets are always fresh and getting the best at a fair price. Now that’s value,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker said in a press release.

Another ad shared by the brand sees Snoop as a Doberman Pinscher. The nostalgic morph is a nod to his early ‘90s single, “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)” from his Doggyland album. In the music video, the Long Beach native famously shape-shifted from man to man’s best friend. “Man, I feel good. Could be the food I’m eating. No artificials. Or these toys that get my mind right. Or maybe it’s Petco for keeping me healthy for less money,” he says before being distracted by a bird while looking out the window.