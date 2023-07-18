Snoop Dogg and E-40 are ready to make fans’ time in the kitchen a lot easier this fall.

Today (July 18), People revealed the cover for the rappers’ new cookbook, “Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon.” The project comes from Chronicle Books and is a follow-up to Snoop’s first recipe offering, “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen.”

“E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor,” the Long Beach native wrote in the foreword. “Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level s**t. Which is why ‘Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon’ had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?” According to the outlet, the joint effort will feature more than 65 recipes. It takes inspiration from both artists’ music and the meals they cook and eat together. “It’s the seriously entertaining new addition fans are hungry for,” the book’s publisher said.

Outside of cookbooks, Snoop is connected to several other ventures within the food industry. The 51-year-old was a frequent guest on longtime friend Martha Stewart’s cooking show before co-hosting their own celebrity food series. The pair also served as judges on Peacock’s “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” special with Alvin Zhou.

Last year, the Baby Boy actor partnered with Master P to announce Snoop Cereal under their joint brand, Broadus Foods. As REVOLT previously shared, the company looks to diversify grocery stores with its breakfast brands. Under the Momma Snoop food line, they plan to sell pancake mix, maple syrup, oatmeal, and grits. “There was a void for our culture when they took Aunt Jemima off the shelves,” Snoop wrote in a September 2022 Instagram post. “[We’re] creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands.”