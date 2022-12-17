Snoop Dogg and Master P have landed on a new name for their latest business venture: Snoop Cereal. A week ago, the two rappers revealed that their initial plan to call the breakfast food Snoop Loopz fell through when a competitor blocked its release. As a result, they were forced to come up with a new name for the product.

After fielding suggestions from fans, they announced the name change on Thursday (Dec. 15). In a video posted to YouTube, Master P said, “Salute to all the fans out there. I know everybody been saying Snoop Loopz, they thought it was over. The fans, the customers said you know they was with us till the end. We had to change our name, which I think is an even better name.”

As he and Snoop pointed to their sweatshirts, which read “Snoop Cereal,” the Doggfather remarked, “They can’t take that from me.” The duo then went on to share that three flavors— Frosted Drizzlers, Fruity Hoopz with marshmallows, and Cinnamon Toasteez —will hit grocery store shelves starting in June.

“Thanks to Post for looking at diversity. We own this company. No, it’s not just us putting our name on this. We’re going to pass this down from generation to generation. We talking about generational wealth,” added the No Limits Records co-founder. Snoop, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., and the New Orleans native founded Broadus Foods this past summer. The company aims to diversify grocery stores with its breakfast brands. Under the Momma Snoop food line, they plan to sell pancake mix, maple syrup, oatmeal, and grits.

“There was a void for our culture when they took Aunt Jemima off the shelves,” said the West Coast lyricist in an Instagram post from September, where he introduced the line that pays homage to his late mother. “We’re replacing it with Momma Snoop… adding diversity into the grocery stores industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands,” said the Grammy nominated artist.

As previously reported, Snoop announced that his mother, Beverly Broadus Green, passed away after dealing with health issues in October 2021.

View the Snoop Cereal announcement below.