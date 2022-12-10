When Snoop Dogg and Master P’s new cereal, Snoop Loopz, finally lands in stores, it will have a new name. The hip hop icons said their joint venture recently hit a snag when an unnamed competitor blocked its release because of its name.

In a video posted to the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper’s Instagram page on Friday (Dec. 9), he and Master P held up boxes of Snoop Loopz as they explained how the breakfast product is an integral part of their plan to uplift their communities.

The post’s caption read: “We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry. We did it with hard work and integrity. I know they’re uncomfortable and scared, but our mission is to build diversity and economic empowerment. Times have changed.”

Although the breakfast aisle may seem packed with more than enough options, Snoop believes there’s room for Broadus Foods to find success and consumers. The caption continued: “It’s official: We’re taking over the breakfast food industry. They can’t stop us. It’s David versus Goliath. @masterp and I got the slingshot. This is a minor setback for a major comeback. #GodsPlan What do YOU think we should name our new cereal?”

The No Limit Records founder and “Gin and Juice” artist first announced their partnership to diversify grocery store goods with their multigrain, gluten-free, and marshmallowy cereal back in August. In the video, Master P added: “Every time you do a good thing, they try to take us off the shelves. They want to ban us. When you look at these big companies and all these big brands, they’re just not used to seeing African Americans owning cereals. This [has] been happening for over 100 years. We’re just trying to add some diversity… We’re not trying to knock anybody.”

Master P also noted that a charitable donation will be made for every box of cereal sold. In the meantime, the legends want to hear from their fans as they consider a new name for their Loopz.

See Snoop Dogg and Master P’s video below.