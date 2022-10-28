No Limit Records founder Master P sat on this year’s “Assets Over Liabilities Live” panel at the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T in Atlanta. As he was joined by “Earn Your Leisure” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, the mogul got real about his path to becoming a millionaire.

While discussing “power and persistence,” Master P shared with the audience that he sold over 100 million records with his music label, No Limit Records. “Consistency. Just keep going, doing the same thing every day,” he said before explaining how he took an alternative route after school. “I went to college, the University of Houston. I graduated in one month,” he said with a smile. Next, he joked with an audience member who found his story surprising.

“Ok, you don’t believe it,” Master P said. The entrepreneur doubled down on his comments. “I graduated in one month. Let me tell you how. So I got into business and marketing, right? My professor said, ‘You pass this test, you gotta tell us what McDonald’s is selling.’ I said, ‘Cheeseburgers.’ The other person said, ‘Big Macs.’ Somebody else said, ‘French fries.’ We all got Fs,” the “Bout It, Bout It” rapper revealed. “The professor said, ‘They’re selling consistency,’” he added.

Master P discussed how the professor’s lesson became all he needed to get his plan into motion. “So when I realized McDonald’s is selling consistency, I said everything that I do, I start looking at that sign — that big red sign. How they put their stuff up. So think about it, building these big brands, and they’re doing the same thing. Whatever McDonald’s you go to, you gonna get the same taste in Big Mac. That’s the consistency,” he said. The hip hop legend told his listeners, “We have to do that same consistency with the stuff that we believe in.”

The New Orleans native continued with his story. “So that’s how I graduated. The professor told me, ‘You’re probably going to make $250,000 when you graduate.’ I said, ‘No, I’m gonna make a million dollars.’ And I knew that first month, it’s nothing else they could teach me in school. I was already done and ready to go,” he said. Before wrapping up the topic, Master P explained that he always knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur and once his teacher taught him the lesson about staying consistent, he applied it to his life. “And that’s how I grew my business from being from the projects to making the [Forbes 40 Under 40]. It’s a blessing, y’all,” he shared.