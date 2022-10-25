This year’s REVOLT Summit x AT&T offered a wealth of knowledge to attendees as well as fans online. On Sept. 24, music mogul Master P spoke on the “Assets Over Liabilities Live” panel. Joined by hosts of “Earn Your Leisure,” Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, he discussed the money tips and business strategies that helped establish him as a respected entrepreneur in the industry.

While speaking in front of an audience, Bilal noted how the rapper who came from humble beginnings ended up creating a million-dollar empire. The host pointed out that many hungry artists were at the Summit seeking information on how to get ahead in life and asked Master P if he could explain “the art of turning down a deal.” The No Limit Records founder responded, “Well, my whole motto is never do a deal when [you’re] desperate.”

He continued, “I think a lot of people [are] like, ‘Man, I gotta pay my bills,’ but think about it. What if you make it? And you only take $100,000 and then that surpasses who you are as talent [and] now [they’re] selling millions and millions of records. ‘Cause we have a lot of artists out here [who] are taking bad deals just because they need the money now.” Master P continued elaborating on the topic by urging those listening to think about their futures.

“Look at your self-worth. Know your worth. Know your value,” the “Make ‘em Say Ugh” hitmaker said while addressing the audience. Master P recalled that years ago, he met with Jimmy Iovine, the co-founder of Interscope Records. At the time, he only had $500 in his pocket and was “going back to the projects.” He added how his takeaway from their talk became an eye-opening revelation for him. “If this white man [is going to] give me $1,000,000, how much am I really worth?”

As one audience member yelled, “I know that’s right,” he concluded his message. The “Ice Cream Man” rapper noted that he doesn’t pray for money, he prays for wisdom. “We gotta start praying for wisdom, knowledge, education and information. That’s going to get us to our goals,” Master P said as he received applause.