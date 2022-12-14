E-40 is adding another flavor to his ice cream line!

The rapper announced that “Chicken & Waffles” will be an addition to his Goon With The Spoon ice cream brand to kick off his new Soul Food line. In a post shared to social media on Tuesday (Dec. 13), E-40 shared a clip of the latest creation. “Excited to introduce my new Soul Food line of Goon With The Spoon ice cream and our new Chicken & Waffles flavor collaboration with Flock Foods,” wrote the West Coast native via Instagram. “As a Black entrepreneur, I’m committed to bringing food, culture and entertainment together like never before.”

Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E40 Mogul 🥂🎩 (@e40)

In April, the rapper, whose real name is Earl Tywone Stevens Sr., expanded his line of delicious treats with six additional flavors. He said the most recent one pays homage to his people. “I’ve always wanted to create a food brand that reflects diversity and culture, so I’m truly proud to unveil my Soul Food line and my new Chicken & Waffles ice cream flavor,” E-40 explained.

The Goon With The Spoon name was inspired by previous songs from E-40. From “We Flip” to “Back in Business” and “The Pots & Pan Man,” the hip hop veteran is now continuing his legacy through the culinary arts space. In addition to ice cream, he also launched a line of packaged sausages and burritos back in October 2021. The “Function” emcee even joined forces with Justin Kinder, the president and CEO of Kinder’s Meats and Deli, to introduce meat products that include Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Sausage, Philly Cheesesteak Chicken Sausages, Hot Beef Sausages, Mild Beef Sausages and Choices (Yum) Sausage Bundle, along with Turf Burritos.

E-40 isn’t the only musician taking over with his ice cream brand. Legendary producer Jermaine Dupri broke into the plant-based industry with his vegan ice cream back in November 2021.