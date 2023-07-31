Following an idea from a fan, Gucci Mane decided to utilize a recent film for his latest drop. On Friday (July 28), the Atlanta veteran liberated “Woppenheimer,” a reference to American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Christopher Nolan-directed blockbuster that chronicles his life. With that said, the TP808-produced offering matches its inspiration in title only, as Gucci raps about his family, past relationships, and more.

“Broke people like bringin’ up the past, I’m talkin’ recently, I know what I did for you, but what you did for me? Shoutout to my wife, she had a daughter and a son for me, shoutout to my brother, down bad, he made that bond for me, taught me never, ever leave the house without my gun with me, I remember bein’ broke and kids tried to make fun of me, now I pull up, yellow-black coupe, it look like a bumblebee, I thank God for that lil’ bitty time because it humbled me…”

Courtesy of Omar The Director, the accompanying clip for “Woppenheimer” shows Gucci living his life with his loved ones in different locations, including on a runway with a private plane and a fleet of colorful whips in the background. He can also be seen with his family taking in a Hawks-Grizzlies game from courtside seats before delivering a performance in State Farm Arena.

“Woppenheimer” follows a slew of well-received drops from Guwop like “Bluffin” with Lil Baby, “King Snipe” with Kodak Black, “06 Gucci” with DaBaby and 21 Savage, and “Pissy” with Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick. The recent string of singles are all expected to appear on his upcoming 16th studio LP, Breath of Fresh Air, which is set to be released Oct. 13. In the meantime, you can enjoy Gucci Mane’s flashy video for “Woppenheimer” below.