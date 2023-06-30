DC Young Fly is an actor, comedian, and man of God who openly speaks about his spirituality.
Over the past month, the “Wild ‘N Out” star has stood strong in his faith while dealing with a significant loss. As REVOLT previously reported, the talented entertainer is mourning the death of his longtime partner Jacklyn “Ms. Jack Oh” Smith. The 33-year-old beauty entrepreneur sadly passed away on May 31. She left behind three children, all of whom she shared with DC.
During a recent “The Breakfast Club” appearance, DJ Envy asked DC what makes his faith so strong. “God is real,” the Atlanta native said. “I come from a church background. You know what I’m saying? But when you find your own relationship… this ain’t about nobody else relationship. This is all about me. I believe in a higher power, and I understand how life goes. We can’t get mad at how our life go. We can only control our emotions and how we react to it.”
View this post on Instagram
DC continued, “And I done been in other traumas prior to this where I done had those moments and those fallouts. And I was like, ooh, I’m trippin’. If something this small can have me trip out, I wouldn’t be equipped to deal with this type of s**t. So I had to learn from the small battles.”
In a separate interview with TMZ, the House Party actor spoke about the support he has received from close friends. “Being with my brothers, you know. Great love. Great energy,” he shared. “God is the greatest. He’s granted me the strength to keep going. You feel what I’m saying? And I gotta take care of my babies… That’s the key to live. You just gotta keep going, stay prayed up, and never let the tragedies and the stuff that you’re going through, you know, bring you down.”
