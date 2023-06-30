Photo: Leon Bennett/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

DC Young Fly is an actor, comedian, and man of God who openly speaks about his spirituality.

Over the past month, the “Wild ‘N Out” star has stood strong in his faith while dealing with a significant loss. As REVOLT previously reported, the talented entertainer is mourning the death of his longtime partner Jacklyn “Ms. Jack Oh” Smith. The 33-year-old beauty entrepreneur sadly passed away on May 31. She left behind three children, all of whom she shared with DC.

During a recent “The Breakfast Club” appearance, DJ Envy asked DC what makes his faith so strong. “God is real,” the Atlanta native said. “I come from a church background. You know what I’m saying? But when you find your own relationship… this ain’t about nobody else relationship. This is all about me. I believe in a higher power, and I understand how life goes. We can’t get mad at how our life go. We can only control our emotions and how we react to it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)

DC continued, “And I done been in other traumas prior to this where I done had those moments and those fallouts. And I was like, ooh, I’m trippin’. If something this small can have me trip out, I wouldn’t be equipped to deal with this type of s**t. So I had to learn from the small battles.”

In a separate interview with TMZ, the House Party actor spoke about the support he has received from close friends. “Being with my brothers, you know. Great love. Great energy,” he shared. “God is the greatest. He’s granted me the strength to keep going. You feel what I’m saying? And I gotta take care of my babies… That’s the key to live. You just gotta keep going, stay prayed up, and never let the tragedies and the stuff that you’re going through, you know, bring you down.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
DC Young Fly
Entertainment
Ms. Jacky Oh
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tributes pour in as Christine King Farris, activist and sister of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.30.2023

Meagan Good and Corey Hardrict lead the way for Tyler Perry's 'Divorce in the Black' with Amazon Studios

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

OceanGate still advertising trips to the Titanic despite deadly submarine expedition

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Idris Elba reveals previous interest in a possible James Bond role before it became about race

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

Jada Pinkett-Smith is inviting fans into her world with the release of her memoir "Worthy"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

Nikki Mudarris says she outgrew "Love & Hip Hop" and no longer goes by "Miss Nikki Baby"

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.29.2023

Plastic surgeon who reportedly performed Ms. Jacky Oh’s final procedure defends his practice

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Tyler Perry is kicking off his Amazon Studios deal with the upcoming film 'Black, White & Blue'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

US medical professionals to examine presumed human remains found at the Titanic-bound submarine wreckage site

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

John Boyega says Jamie Foxx “finally picked up the phone” at ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Hollywood premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome fourth child via surrogate — a baby boy!

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Titanic submarine wreckage arrives in Canada 10 days after fatal deep-sea expedition

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Protests erupt in France after a police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Carlishia Hood accepts Nicki Minaj’s offer to pay for son’s college education following viral Chicago attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Daniel Penny pleads not guilty for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tributes pour in as Christine King Farris, activist and sister of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.30.2023

Meagan Good and Corey Hardrict lead the way for Tyler Perry's 'Divorce in the Black' with Amazon Studios

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

OceanGate still advertising trips to the Titanic despite deadly submarine expedition

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Idris Elba reveals previous interest in a possible James Bond role before it became about race

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

Jada Pinkett-Smith is inviting fans into her world with the release of her memoir "Worthy"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

Nikki Mudarris says she outgrew "Love & Hip Hop" and no longer goes by "Miss Nikki Baby"

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.29.2023

Plastic surgeon who reportedly performed Ms. Jacky Oh’s final procedure defends his practice

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Tyler Perry is kicking off his Amazon Studios deal with the upcoming film 'Black, White & Blue'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

US medical professionals to examine presumed human remains found at the Titanic-bound submarine wreckage site

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

John Boyega says Jamie Foxx “finally picked up the phone” at ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Hollywood premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome fourth child via surrogate — a baby boy!

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Titanic submarine wreckage arrives in Canada 10 days after fatal deep-sea expedition

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Protests erupt in France after a police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Carlishia Hood accepts Nicki Minaj’s offer to pay for son’s college education following viral Chicago attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Daniel Penny pleads not guilty for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Watch

A star-studded affair: Watch the 'Karlous Miller & Friends Comedy Special' now

Sketch comedy and stand-up from Karlous Miller and friends, featuring Pretty Vee, CyHi the Prynce, B. Simone, Navaris Greene, Emmanuel Hudson, Phillip Hudson, and Cortez Macklin. Presented by Old Spice.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More