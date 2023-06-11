DC Young Fly has pillars of support in his comedic brothers from the “85 South Show” and in Michael Blackson. DC’s podcast co-host and Blackson both shared messages of support for him as he laid Ms. Jacky Oh to rest in a service held in Atlanta.

Last week, the “85 South Show” posted a message to fans informing them that a handful of dates for their current “3 Headed Monster” tour would have to be postponed amid the recent tragedy. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the forthcoming rescheduled dates. In a new post uploaded early Sunday (June 11), the popular show shared footage of the dove release that followed a celebration of life service held on Saturday (June 10). The caption read, “Our brother demonstrated his faith and belief in a way today that most couldn’t imagine. We are honored to call DC Young Fly our brother as we celebrate the life of Ms. Jacky Oh.”

In his Instagram Story, Blackson shared snippets from inside Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, where enormous portraits of Jacky stood for attendees to view. He also respectfully gave his followers a glimpse at the former television personality’s white and gold casket from a distance without ever showing her face. In a since-expired post in his story, the stand-up comic shared a tweet of his that read, “I have [two] shows tonight, but I’m still going to try and go support my homie DC Young Fly as he lay his woman and [the] mother of his kids to rest. He was the only comedian that supported me when my school opened. He’s a great friend with a good heart. I love [you], homie.” The Next Friday actor opened a tuition-free school in his hometown of Agona Nsaba, Ghana, in January.

“You a real one, DC Young Fly, and your woman is with God, the best place she can be,” he added in the post’s caption before jokingly stating, “Tell your kids they have an African uncle, and I’m available to babysit during the weekdays.” DC responded with a simple but heartfelt, “I love you, [brother].” The “Wild ‘N Out” star cast member shares two daughters with Jacky and a son they welcomed last August. In his first post since the funeral, the proud dad said that their kids would be okay as he continues to maintain strong faith in God.