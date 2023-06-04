Comedy titans D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer are uplifting their colleague and friend DC Young Fly in his time of grief. The rising comedic talent suddenly lost his longtime girlfriend, Ms. Jacky Oh, on May 31. The couple had been together since 2015 and shared three children.

Hughley and Cedric, who are both well-known family men, shared messages on Instagram with an outpouring of love and respect for DC in the wake of the devastating news being publicized. “My heart breaks for my young brother @dcyoungfly and his children,” began Hughley. “What you see on TV is only a sliver of who this young brother is. He is a strong, solid, determined young man of faith. He’s a family man, which is why this cuts so deep. We love you. My family and I send every ounce of love we have and prayers for strength to you and your family through this time. Stay strong in your faith, brother. With love, The Hughleys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley)

The Barbershop actor echoed a similar sentiment about DC. He wrote, “To know this brother here is to know a man of family and faith. He walks in his purpose and has a heart of gold. We are all hurting for you and with you, brother. Prayers for strength and our sincerest condolences on this incredible loss from my family to yours. Please cover this family in prayer — Cedric and the Kyles Family.”

T.I., who is still relatively new to the stand-up comedy scene, also poured out his heart in a touching post. The former “King of the South” rapper began by stating that Jacky’s passing at the age of 33 was unimaginable and something he struggled to find the words for. “It’s just important to me and my family that you all know that we are mourning with you [and that] you do not have to deal with it alone, lil brother,” he wrote. The two Atlanta natives have shared a friendship for years and even starred in 2019’s The Trap together.

He continued, “We love you all like y’all our own flesh and blood. Anything we can do, any way we can be of any kind [of] service or support to y’all, bro, we [are] here! I know how prayed up you stay at all times, so it brings peace to my heart knowing that you [are] already being comforted by God’s grace, [and] hopefully peace will come as soon as it can. We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences because y’all always been great people of phenomenal faith, moral values, [and] upstanding character. Y’all don’t deserve this. But may Heaven carry your wife’s beautiful soul [and] welcome her home to rest next to the Most High. We all love, respect, [and] appreciate you, king! Long live Jacky Oh.”

DC has been absent from social media since the news broke. He did, however, release a statement along with family members thanking supporters for their well wishes. At this time, they are asking for privacy. See Cedric the Entertainer and T.I.’s posts below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIP (@tip)