Hundreds continue to pay their respects to DC Young Fly after the tragic death of his longtime love Jacklyn “Ms. Jacky Oh” Smith.

Unfortunately, the bright 33-year-old soul passed away on May 31, her family confirmed. The news came after she underwent a “mommy makeover” from a Miami plastic surgeon, per TMZ. A previous report shared that DC was filming episodes for Nick Cannon’s “Wild N’ Out” at the time.

After her passing, BET Media Group, which airs “Wild N’ Out,” penned a message to DC and his family. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented ‘Wild N’ Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the ‘Wild N’ Out’ cast throughout five seasons. Most importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children,” a spokesperson wrote. “The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Along with being the 31-year-old comedian’s partner, Jacky Oh was also a devoted mother. The couple share three children: Nova, Nala, and Prince Whitfield. The couple met in 2015 when DC became a “Wild N’ Out” series regular. At the time, Jacky Oh worked as a model on the show. After her television exit, the mother of three focused on her real estate profession, her J Nova Collection lip gloss line, and YouTube channel.

The California native kept viewers updated on her life with dozens of vlogs. One of her most recent videos included taking her daughters to see Disney’s The Little Mermaid.