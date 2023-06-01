Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Today (June 1), the tragic news of former “Wild ‘N Out” star Ms. Jacky Oh!’s passing was announced. The 32-year-old mother was also the longtime partner of comedian DC Young Fly. 

After social media rumors ran rampant, TMZ confirmed her death. According to the outlet, details on what contributed to her passing have not been released, but sources say it happened in Miami. In since-deleted posts, a cosmetic surgery company stated the young woman was undergoing a “mommy makeover.” Ms. Jacky Oh!, born Jacklyn Smith, met DC Young Fly in 2015. Together they have three children: Daughters Nova and Nala, and their son Prince who was born last year. 

Ms. Jacky Oh! and DC met the year he began as a regular on the hit MTV sketch comedy series “Wild ‘N Out,” where she was already a model for the program. Since her television exit, she became known as an entrepreneur who owned the J Nova Collection lip gloss line. TMZ claims the young father was on set in Atlanta filming for upcoming episodes when he learned of the devastating news. “Damn, this is so sad. I loved her YouTube videos. Praying for DC Young Fly and his family,” one person tweeted.

Others expressed their support as well. “Hug your loved ones today, and tell [them] how much you love them and care about them. You’ll never know if that’s the last time you will tell that person that you love them,” a tweet said in response to her passing. “I’m gutted for DC Young Fly. I can’t even fathom what he’s going through right now. But just a reminder, please keep your think pieces to yourself. This isn’t the time to analyze anything. Prayers, love and condolences, or keep it to yourself,” another individual urged. We are keeping those close to the situation in our thoughts during this difficult time.

 

