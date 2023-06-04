The “85 South Show” crew is putting family first and standing in brotherhood with DC Young Fly after the news of his longtime girlfriend Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing. The three-man crew, which consists of DC, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean, is currently on their “3 Headed Monster” comedy tour.

The 24-city trek kicked off in Denver, Colorado, on April 30 and was originally expected to end on Dec. 3 in Sugar Land, Texas. However, news of the unexpected tragedy led them to postpone multiple shows. Effective immediately, the following shows will be rescheduled: June 4 in Oakland, June 10 in Baltimore, and June 11 in Philadelphia. It is unknown if additional show dates will be changed. News of the change came three days after Jacky’s sudden passing on May 31.

A statement posted to the show’s social accounts on Saturday (June 3) states, “All tickets that have already been purchased will be honored at the rescheduled show date.” They also thanked fans for their prayers and continued support. Another post showed the full crew standing hand in hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The 85 South Show (@85southshow)

That same day, Miller posted a photo of him and DC. In the caption, he noted how the 31-year-old is known for being a man of faith. “‘Keep God first.’ You always say that, and you always do that. The definition of a praying man. Anybody that knows you, knows that,” began Miller. “I’ve seen you stand tall through it all. Blood couldn’t make us any closer. You’re an extraordinary entertainer and an even better person. I’ve got nothing but love and respect for you, brother. And there is no doubt in my mind that you’re going to move with grace and never lose your faith. What’s understood doesn’t have to be explained. FAMILY.”

Tour DJ Filthy Rich posted a photo of the “85 South Show” crew with their heads bowed as DC led them in prayer. He wrote, “You always give the best prayers. This time, we all praying with [you] and for [you] and [for] your kids. [You] know better than most that [you] have another angel with you. We love [you], bro. The city loves [you], bro. Family over everything.”

DC and the 33-year-old entertainment personality met in 2015 while on the set of “Wild ’N Out.” They have been together ever since and share three children: daughters Nala and Nova and son Prince, whom they gave birth to last year.

See Karlous Miller and DJ Filthy Rich’s posts below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlous (@karlousm)