After the death of his longtime partner Jacklyn “Ms. Jacky Oh” Smith, comedian DC Young Fly has spoken out in a public tribute to her.

On June 1, reports began circulating online that the 33-year-old passed away. At the time, fans believed her death resulted from cosmetic surgery, but the cause has not yet been shared. Instead, friends sent their well wishes as Jacky’s family confirmed she passed on May 31. In a joint statement, DC and her loved ones asked for privacy while they grieve their loss.

Today (June 8), DC returned to social media with a message to the mother of his children (Nova, Nala, and Prince), who he met on the set of “Wild ‘N Out” in 2015. “I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad,” he began. “But every hour, I’m reminded of reality, so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner. You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW. Your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others, and I admired how our family love each other!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKY☆OH (@msjackyoh)

As he shared photos and videos of their time over the years, the Atlanta native continued, “You know we GOD fearing, and we are grounded by the spirit. We never question the HIGHER POWER. We roll with the punches and continue to live righteous. [I] will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were, especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!”

The 32-year-old then shared how he has been since the couple’s last conversation. “You know how our last convo went. I prayed for you, and now we are here… But it’s ok. We will continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s all we know!! [I] love you forever, and our kids are super strong. They helpin’ me wit my tranquility no kap!!!!! U with me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise (You gon’ get me for dat, but it’s true). [I] LOVE YOU FOREVER. Just know we goin’ harder than ever, and GOD is in control, and he got us covered.”

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with DC, his children, and his and Jacky’s loved ones at this time.