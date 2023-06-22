Yesterday (June 21), Ms. Jacky Oh’s friends released a brand new podcast episode in her honor. During the “Know For Sure” show, the ladies gathered to reflect on the positive moments of her life. As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 1, news broke that the 33-year-old died shortly after uploading footage on social media documenting a “mommy makeover” cosmetic procedure.

“Know For Sure” is hosted by B. Simone and Megan Brooks, but yesterday’s episode saw several of the late entrepreneur’s friends discussing treasured memories. In one clip, they opened up about her funeral and how they wished for topics other than her days as a video girl in her 20s to be shared. “‘She was in this music video.’ I’m like, ‘Jacky ‘gon come haunt us,’” B. Simone said as she jokingly mocked a funeral speaker. Others in the group mentioned how the mother of three and boss also had a house and a restaurant that wasn’t brought up.

Brand new episode & We are dedicating this episode to JACKYOH 💖 We love you so much friend and it’s always gonna be the #Lucky7 #LLJ 🕊️

Tune in as we discuss the passing of one of our closest friends and celebrate her life . We love you JackyOh , FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rhrIj6S0bX — KnowForSure (@KnowForSurePod) June 21, 2023

That segment was shared by a blog on Instagram and received mixed reviews. “Her family did it how they saw fit. I don’t think anybody else’s opinion matters,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “I think this is girl talk you’d have with your friends at home, not a topic for your podcast.” Others considered the repost clickbait. “Out of all the things they said, this [is] what y’all pick? Y’all so full of [s**t]! They said so [many] beautiful things about her! And just made it clear she was more than [an] influencer and [highlighted] her accomplishments!”

On the “Know For Sure” podcast’s official Twitter account, another clip was posted where the ladies recalled the former “Wild ‘N Out” model saying goodbye the last time they saw each other. “Thank you for giving Jacky her flowers prior and after her death,” a supporter tweeted. Another wrote, “That ‘Know For Sure’ episode honoring [Jacky] was so beautiful. It makes you reflect on grief and the way you choose to live your life, the way people experience you, your relationships with God and your loved ones, the sisterhood that you’ve built. Whew. It was amazing.”

See more responses below.

@KnowForSurePod thank you for giving Jacky her flowers prior and after her death 🤍… — 🏹🩵 (@_asb09) June 21, 2023

This @KnowForSurePod episode about Jacky Oh was so beautiful and powerful 🙌🏽💜🥺 — Unaveraged369♉ (@Scotts_) June 21, 2023

Wow just watched @KnowForSurePod and I wish I could have a friend group as strong as y’all.. The way y’all showed up for Jackyoh is everything 🕊️🥹✨✨✨ — K✨ (@Being_kaMEsha) June 21, 2023