Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, last Thursday (June 1), news broke that former “Wild ‘N Out” model Ms. Jacky Oh passed away. At just 33 years old, she leaves behind three children, daughters Nova and Nala, and son Prince, whom she shared with longtime partner DC Young Fly. The two met when the comedian became a cast member on the hit MTV series in 2015.

Today (June 8), one week after her untimely death, DC shared a heartfelt social media post honoring the mother of his children. The “Wild ‘N Out” actor started off his lengthy tribute by telling his supporters, “I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad, but every hour I’m reminded of reality, so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner.” While sharing several photos and videos of himself, Jacky, and the kids in their happier moments, he added, “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW. Your soul was beautiful.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atl..Da Crew RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly)

Social media users were instantly touched by his words. “DC Young Fly basically said we belong to God and to God we will return. He ain’t even worried,” one person tweeted. Another who praised his faith added, “DC Young Fly tore me to pieces with that one, because ain’t nothing realer than a God-fearing man.” Others considered the three young children the couple shared: “DC Young Fly’s post got me in tears! My GOD, bless him [and] those babies.”

Just before Jacky’s death, she uploaded videos and photos saying she was in Florida for a “mommy makeover.” A public information officer for the Miami Police Department said she was found unresponsive at a Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami in Downtown Brickell. “She was transported by Miami Fire Department to Mercy Hospital where lifesaving efforts were conducted, but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” the official stated. According to TMZ, DC was in Atlanta filming for an upcoming episode of “Wild ‘N Out” when he received the tragic news.

See messages of support below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
DC Young Fly
Entertainment
Ms. Jacky Oh
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DC Young Fly speaks out in a heartfelt tribute to his longtime love Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Florida family mourns the loss of Ajike "AJ" Owens as her shooter Susan Lorincz is set to appear in court

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Gunman in Virginia high school graduation shooting reportedly identified

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Social media users “hope the judge is very harsh” when sentencing Susan Lorincz for Ajike “AJ” Owens’ death

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Tupac Shakur honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

At least 4 dead, dozens injured after earthquake hits Haiti

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Halle Bailey praises her soulful singing co-star Fantasia and 'The Color Purple' in her cover story with Who What Wear

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Sabrina Dhowre Elba says she didn’t know who Idris Elba was before the pair wed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

50 Cent stars in the action-packed trailer for the upcoming film 'Expend4bles'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Teyana Taylor drops a love letter to Harlem starring herself, Jalen Hurts, and DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Father and son killed after a Virginia high school graduation ended in a mass shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Florida police arrest and charge Susan Lorincz in the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

‘Little Mermaid’ fans joke Halle Bailey is “tougher than the Marines” after viral behind-the-scenes clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Florida residents demand the arrest of a white woman who allegedly yelled at Ajike Owens' kids before fatally shooting her

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Pretty Vee prays for DC Young Fly to “keep holding on” following Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DC Young Fly speaks out in a heartfelt tribute to his longtime love Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Florida family mourns the loss of Ajike "AJ" Owens as her shooter Susan Lorincz is set to appear in court

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Gunman in Virginia high school graduation shooting reportedly identified

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Social media users “hope the judge is very harsh” when sentencing Susan Lorincz for Ajike “AJ” Owens’ death

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Tupac Shakur honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

At least 4 dead, dozens injured after earthquake hits Haiti

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Halle Bailey praises her soulful singing co-star Fantasia and 'The Color Purple' in her cover story with Who What Wear

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Sabrina Dhowre Elba says she didn’t know who Idris Elba was before the pair wed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

50 Cent stars in the action-packed trailer for the upcoming film 'Expend4bles'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Teyana Taylor drops a love letter to Harlem starring herself, Jalen Hurts, and DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Father and son killed after a Virginia high school graduation ended in a mass shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Florida police arrest and charge Susan Lorincz in the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

‘Little Mermaid’ fans joke Halle Bailey is “tougher than the Marines” after viral behind-the-scenes clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

Florida residents demand the arrest of a white woman who allegedly yelled at Ajike Owens' kids before fatally shooting her

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Pretty Vee prays for DC Young Fly to “keep holding on” following Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More