As previously reported by REVOLT, last Thursday (June 1), news broke that former “Wild ‘N Out” model Ms. Jacky Oh passed away. At just 33 years old, she leaves behind three children, daughters Nova and Nala, and son Prince, whom she shared with longtime partner DC Young Fly. The two met when the comedian became a cast member on the hit MTV series in 2015.

Today (June 8), one week after her untimely death, DC shared a heartfelt social media post honoring the mother of his children. The “Wild ‘N Out” actor started off his lengthy tribute by telling his supporters, “I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad, but every hour I’m reminded of reality, so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner.” While sharing several photos and videos of himself, Jacky, and the kids in their happier moments, he added, “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW. Your soul was beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atl..Da Crew RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly)

Social media users were instantly touched by his words. “DC Young Fly basically said we belong to God and to God we will return. He ain’t even worried,” one person tweeted. Another who praised his faith added, “DC Young Fly tore me to pieces with that one, because ain’t nothing realer than a God-fearing man.” Others considered the three young children the couple shared: “DC Young Fly’s post got me in tears! My GOD, bless him [and] those babies.”

Just before Jacky’s death, she uploaded videos and photos saying she was in Florida for a “mommy makeover.” A public information officer for the Miami Police Department said she was found unresponsive at a Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami in Downtown Brickell. “She was transported by Miami Fire Department to Mercy Hospital where lifesaving efforts were conducted, but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” the official stated. According to TMZ, DC was in Atlanta filming for an upcoming episode of “Wild ‘N Out” when he received the tragic news.

See messages of support below.

DC Young Fly basically said we belong to God and to God we will return . He ain’t even worried ❤️ — puddin (@ThatsPuddin) June 8, 2023

I hope DC Young Fly know we all standing behind him 10 toes down 💪🏾 — Grammy Songwriter Loading (@Tony_Still_Sang) June 8, 2023

Reading that post DC Young fly made about his wife! It really touched me! Only God can help that kind of pain! Much respect to DC Youngfly 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kes (@keseebabe) June 8, 2023

What Dc Young Fly wrote 💔 sooooo heartbreaking 🥹🥲 — Jen (@monaicouture) June 8, 2023

DcYoungfly post got me in tears! 🥹 my GOD bless him & those babies! — LOU💕 (@Ambitious_Furse) June 8, 2023

That DcYoungFly post is tough man. Prayers uplifted to him 🙏🏾 — Jordan (@j_izeah) June 8, 2023

DC Young Fly tore me to pieces with that one. Because ain’t nothing realer than a God fearing man. 🙏🏽 — Big Nik (@loveniikita) June 8, 2023