As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (June 1), news broke that Ms. Jacky Oh, the longtime girlfriend of entertainer DC Young Fly, passed away. The two met in 2015 when she was a model for the hit MTV comedy series “Wild ‘N Out.” That same year, he joined as a cast member on the show. The two had three young children together: Daughters Nova and Nala, and their son Prince, who was born last year.

Although Ms. Jacky Oh’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, in since-deleted posts, she was photographed at a Miami surgeon’s office promoting a “mommy makeover.” Fans and peers alike have flooded social media with messages of condolences. “So heartbreaking,” Cardi B said in an Instagram Story yesterday. In a second post, the “Put It On Da Floor Again” artist shared a photo of the late mother of three smiling with her children.

“My heart [hurts] for them beautiful babies,” Cardi wrote. She was just 33 years old at the time of her death. Yesterday, BET Media Group, the parent company that airs “Wild ‘N Out,” shared their consolation: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented ‘Wild N’ Out’ family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the ‘Wild N’ Out’ cast throughout five seasons. Most importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B. Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

In a resurfaced clip now circulating online, Simone gave Ms. Jacky Oh her flowers before her untimely passing. “Jacky is my most consistent — personality wise — friend. Some days, everybody has good days, bad days. Jacky is pretty much the same every day. And I always tell her that. I value that in her,” she said while seated in front of her “Wild N’ Out” castmate as she praised her bubbly disposition.