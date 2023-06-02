As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (June 1), Ms. Jacky Oh passed away. The 33-year-old had three children with comedian DC Young Fly after the two met in 2015. She was already a model for the MTV hit series “Wild ‘N Out” when he became a cast member.

Since the news of her death, many have sent their condolences to DC and all who knew and loved her. “So heartbreaking,” Cardi B wrote on her Instagram Story. A second post showed Ms. Jacky Oh smiling as she hugged her daughters Nova and Nala, and her son Prince. “My heart [hurts] for them beautiful babies,” the “Put It On Da Floor Again” rapper continued. Another person mourning the loss is Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham became acquainted with Ms. Jacky Oh! Through his girlfriend Lauren Wood, the mother of his 1-year-old son Zydn. Wood and the deceased became friends after working together as models on “Wild ‘N Out,” and the two were often seen having fun and hanging out on social media. The ladies, who were best friends, recently vacationed together in Belize to celebrate Wood’s birthday. “This hurts so bad. When I lost you I also lost the version of me when we were together. Our banter. Our humor. Our dynamic. So unique to us,” Wood said on Instagram today (June 2).

Her tribute continued, “I can’t imagine this life without you. It just got a lot more darker and lonelier. I’m having a really hard time saying goodbye and accepting this grave reality. I look forward to the moment we get to experience each other again. You will forever be in my heart. Connected to my soul, sister.” Yesterday, Beckham wrote, “Rest easy, Angel,” on his Instagram Story and included a post that Ms. Jacky Oh’s family shared.

The cause of her death has not yet been revealed, but in since-deleted posts, she said she was getting a “mommy makeover” in Miami.

Don’t take this life for granted, we’re here for the blink of an eye. Y’all plz love on your loved ones while they’re still here. 🕊️ — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 1, 2023