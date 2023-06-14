Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Family, friends and loved ones are continuing to mourn the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh. As those impacted by her death move forward and come to terms with reality, her supporters are doing what they do best and making sure her legacy lives on.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 1, news broke that Jacky Oh tragically passed away. Just before the horrific update, she uploaded photos and videos of herself in Miami for a “mommy makeover” cosmetic surgery procedure. The 33-year-old shared three children with “Wild ‘N Out” comedian DC Young Fly. Today (June 14), TMZ revealed that the young mother’s makeup brand has recently seen a boost in sales.

The outlet stated that Jacky Oh’s cosmetic line, J Nova Collection, is receiving major love, and products are selling out. The brand was named with her oldest daughter, Nova, in mind. The entrepreneur and DC also share another daughter, Nala, and a son, Prince, who was born last year. TMZ stated that the plan is to keep the line family-owned and noted that the late model’s sister Megan is the brand’s creative director. Eventually, 6-year-old Nova could be the face of the company. For now, friends of the deceased are lending a hand to keep the collection afloat and assisting with shipping out orders.

A spokesperson for the J Nova Collection told TMZ they are “super proud of the foundation Jacky has built for the business to operate and have great products… We thank everyone for the continuous support as Nova’s business continues to flourish with her mom watching over.” “If I didn’t pray a lot, I wouldn’t be able to deal with it, but I’m sitting here strong, chin up, chest out. I’m straight. My kids, we good, ‘cause like I said, we led by spirit, not by flesh,” DC asserted at her funeral on Saturday (June 10).

Tags in this article:
Tags
DC Young Fly
Entertainment
Ms. Jacky Oh
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Daniel Penny indicted by grand jury for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Vivica Fox would “rather be with 50 Cent any day” after Nick Cannon diss

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

ABC to honor the life and impact of Aaliyah in exclusive one-hour special

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Disney Junior announces “Ariel” animated series inspired by Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ character

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

DeVon Franklin’s combination of God and entertainment fueled his success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Shannon Sharpe’s emotional “Undisputed” goodbye has Twitter in tears

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

The CW continues Bringston University's story with a season 3 renewal for "All American: Homecoming"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Keke Palmer claims breast milk discrimination on Twitter as she tweets about an incident in a Houston airport

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Cause of death for Olympic star Tori Bowie revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Keke Palmer

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.12.2023

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023

Social media remembers the Pulse nightclub mass shooting seven years later

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Ajike "AJ" Owens' neighbor says their community widely refers to Susan Louise Lorincz as "Karen"

By Aqua Boogie
  /  06.12.2023

Northern California birthday party ends with one person fatally shot and six more wounded

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.12.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Daniel Penny indicted by grand jury for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Vivica Fox would “rather be with 50 Cent any day” after Nick Cannon diss

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

ABC to honor the life and impact of Aaliyah in exclusive one-hour special

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Disney Junior announces “Ariel” animated series inspired by Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ character

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

DeVon Franklin’s combination of God and entertainment fueled his success

By Kiara Byrd
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Shannon Sharpe’s emotional “Undisputed” goodbye has Twitter in tears

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

The CW continues Bringston University's story with a season 3 renewal for "All American: Homecoming"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Keke Palmer claims breast milk discrimination on Twitter as she tweets about an incident in a Houston airport

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Cause of death for Olympic star Tori Bowie revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Keke Palmer

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.12.2023

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023

Social media remembers the Pulse nightclub mass shooting seven years later

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Ajike "AJ" Owens' neighbor says their community widely refers to Susan Louise Lorincz as "Karen"

By Aqua Boogie
  /  06.12.2023

Northern California birthday party ends with one person fatally shot and six more wounded

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.12.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
News

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Tupac Shakur will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next Wednesday (June 7).

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
View More