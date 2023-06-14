Family, friends and loved ones are continuing to mourn the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh. As those impacted by her death move forward and come to terms with reality, her supporters are doing what they do best and making sure her legacy lives on.
As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 1, news broke that Jacky Oh tragically passed away. Just before the horrific update, she uploaded photos and videos of herself in Miami for a “mommy makeover” cosmetic surgery procedure. The 33-year-old shared three children with “Wild ‘N Out” comedian DC Young Fly. Today (June 14), TMZ revealed that the young mother’s makeup brand has recently seen a boost in sales.
The outlet stated that Jacky Oh’s cosmetic line, J Nova Collection, is receiving major love, and products are selling out. The brand was named with her oldest daughter, Nova, in mind. The entrepreneur and DC also share another daughter, Nala, and a son, Prince, who was born last year. TMZ stated that the plan is to keep the line family-owned and noted that the late model’s sister Megan is the brand’s creative director. Eventually, 6-year-old Nova could be the face of the company. For now, friends of the deceased are lending a hand to keep the collection afloat and assisting with shipping out orders.
A spokesperson for the J Nova Collection told TMZ they are “super proud of the foundation Jacky has built for the business to operate and have great products… We thank everyone for the continuous support as Nova’s business continues to flourish with her mom watching over.” “If I didn’t pray a lot, I wouldn’t be able to deal with it, but I’m sitting here strong, chin up, chest out. I’m straight. My kids, we good, ‘cause like I said, we led by spirit, not by flesh,” DC asserted at her funeral on Saturday (June 10).
