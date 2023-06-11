Photo: Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

DC Young Fly reflected on the regal send-off Ms. Jacky Oh received yesterday (June 10) after her celebration of life service that was held at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The Georgia native has been flooded with well wishes and messages applauding him for the strength he displayed while eulogizing his partner of six years. Instead of tearfully grieving her loss, DC leaned into his faith, sharing that he was remaining prayerful as he navigated grief. His emotional speech honored the “beautiful soul” Jacky possessed and how great of a mother she was to her and DC’s two daughters and their son.

Hours after the farewell service, the comedian posted a video montage showing various photos of Jacky and their family that were on display at the church, a clip of white doves that were released after her funeral, and the horse-drawn carriage that carried her casket. “Sent you off the right way, mama. [I] love [you] forever. The kids gone be [straight], and you know God got us,” he wrote in the caption. The post was set to singer Nathan Grisdale’s record “Heaven.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atl..Da Crew RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly)

In the comments, there was an outpouring of prayers and messages uplifting the talented entertainer. “You are displaying the epitome of strength, love, understanding, and peace that God provides during the most difficult times in life! May God’s grace, guidance, wisdom, strength, and love continue to reign supreme over you and your beautiful children,” wrote one person. “You’re a good man, DC. Praying for your strength constantly, bro,” read a second comment. A third person wrote, “Your strength is unmatched. Praying for you [and] the beautiful babies.”

In his heartfelt speech, DC said, “If I didn’t pray a lot, I wouldn’t be able to deal with it, but I’m sitting here strong, chin up, chest out. I’m straight. My kids, we good, ‘cause like I said, we led by spirit, not by flesh.” Jacky leaves behind daughters Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and 10-month-old son Prince’ Nehemiah.

Tags in this article:
Tags
DC Young Fly
Ms. Jacky Oh
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DC Young Fly surrounded by support as "85 South Show" crew and Michael Blackson show love

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

Ms. Jacky Oh's best friends pay tribute to her after regal celebration of life send-off

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

DC Young Fly remembers Ms. Jacky Oh as beautiful soul and mother in moving speech

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

Colorado man is killed after possibly being held hostage; wife blames police for their slow response

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

B. Simone prays for strength ahead of Ms. Jacky Oh's celebration of life

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

De La Soul's Pos says he didn't see Trugoy's death coming

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.10.2023

Parents of Nashville school shooting victims work with gunman’s parents to keep manifesto private

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Judge grants Susan Lorincz $154,000 bond as she faces a manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Susan Lorincz admitted to calling Ajike “AJ” Owens’ kids the N-word before fatal shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Suspect in Young Dolph's shooting death case pleads guilty to 3 counts of accessory after the fact of a murder

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Takeoff's mother files a wrongful death suit against the venue where he was shot and killed

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

DC Young Fly announces the celebration of life proceedings for Jacklyn "Ms. Jacky Oh" Smith

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Texas father believes daughter was shot and killed in gas station for being gay

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Daniel Penny claims Jordan Neely “would have killed somebody” if he didn’t intervene

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Twitter users show support for DC Young Fly after touching tribute to Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DC Young Fly surrounded by support as "85 South Show" crew and Michael Blackson show love

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

Ms. Jacky Oh's best friends pay tribute to her after regal celebration of life send-off

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

DC Young Fly remembers Ms. Jacky Oh as beautiful soul and mother in moving speech

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

Colorado man is killed after possibly being held hostage; wife blames police for their slow response

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

B. Simone prays for strength ahead of Ms. Jacky Oh's celebration of life

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

De La Soul's Pos says he didn't see Trugoy's death coming

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.10.2023

Parents of Nashville school shooting victims work with gunman’s parents to keep manifesto private

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Judge grants Susan Lorincz $154,000 bond as she faces a manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Susan Lorincz admitted to calling Ajike “AJ” Owens’ kids the N-word before fatal shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Suspect in Young Dolph's shooting death case pleads guilty to 3 counts of accessory after the fact of a murder

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Takeoff's mother files a wrongful death suit against the venue where he was shot and killed

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

DC Young Fly announces the celebration of life proceedings for Jacklyn "Ms. Jacky Oh" Smith

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Texas father believes daughter was shot and killed in gas station for being gay

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Daniel Penny claims Jordan Neely “would have killed somebody” if he didn’t intervene

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Twitter users show support for DC Young Fly after touching tribute to Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More