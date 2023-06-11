DC Young Fly reflected on the regal send-off Ms. Jacky Oh received yesterday (June 10) after her celebration of life service that was held at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The Georgia native has been flooded with well wishes and messages applauding him for the strength he displayed while eulogizing his partner of six years. Instead of tearfully grieving her loss, DC leaned into his faith, sharing that he was remaining prayerful as he navigated grief. His emotional speech honored the “beautiful soul” Jacky possessed and how great of a mother she was to her and DC’s two daughters and their son.

Hours after the farewell service, the comedian posted a video montage showing various photos of Jacky and their family that were on display at the church, a clip of white doves that were released after her funeral, and the horse-drawn carriage that carried her casket. “Sent you off the right way, mama. [I] love [you] forever. The kids gone be [straight], and you know God got us,” he wrote in the caption. The post was set to singer Nathan Grisdale’s record “Heaven.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atl..Da Crew RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly)

In the comments, there was an outpouring of prayers and messages uplifting the talented entertainer. “You are displaying the epitome of strength, love, understanding, and peace that God provides during the most difficult times in life! May God’s grace, guidance, wisdom, strength, and love continue to reign supreme over you and your beautiful children,” wrote one person. “You’re a good man, DC. Praying for your strength constantly, bro,” read a second comment. A third person wrote, “Your strength is unmatched. Praying for you [and] the beautiful babies.”

In his heartfelt speech, DC said, “If I didn’t pray a lot, I wouldn’t be able to deal with it, but I’m sitting here strong, chin up, chest out. I’m straight. My kids, we good, ‘cause like I said, we led by spirit, not by flesh.” Jacky leaves behind daughters Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and 10-month-old son Prince’ Nehemiah.