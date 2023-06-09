Family and friends of Jacklyn “Ms. Jacky Oh” Smith are preparing to lay the 33-year-old to rest.

On Thursday (June 8), Jacky’s longtime partner, DC Young Fly, shared an obituary showing the California native surrounded by pink, gold, and flowers. On the poster, the talented comedian revealed Jacky’s celebration of life and the viewing will take place on Saturday (June 10) in Atlanta, Georgia. “Love you, mama,” DC captioned his Instagram post. “We goin’ up the right way.”

The announcement came hours after DC returned to social media following the passing of his girlfriend. The 31-year-old actor broke his silence by penning a heartfelt message to Jacky online. He honored her as his life partner and as the mother of their three children (Nova, Nala, and Prince).

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW. Your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others, and I admired how our family love each other!!!” he wrote. “The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise (You gon’ get me for Dat, but it’s true). [I] LOVE YOU FOREVER. Just know we goin’ harder than ever, and GOD is in control, and he got us covered.”

Before breaking his silence, he and Jacky’s family asked for privacy during this difficult time after confirming she passed on May 31. Although fans have speculated Jacky’s caused of death to be from cosmetic surgery, nothing has been confirmed. In 2015, Jacky and DC met on Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” comedy show set. At the time, she was a model on the series, and DC emerged as a regular cast member.

Once Jacky left the MTV show, she pursued other ventures, including real estate, her J Nova Collection lip gloss line, and her YouTube channel.