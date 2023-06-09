Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Family and friends of Jacklyn “Ms. Jacky Oh” Smith are preparing to lay the 33-year-old to rest.

On Thursday (June 8), Jacky’s longtime partner, DC Young Fly, shared an obituary showing the California native surrounded by pink, gold, and flowers. On the poster, the talented comedian revealed Jacky’s celebration of life and the viewing will take place on Saturday (June 10) in Atlanta, Georgia. “Love you, mama,” DC captioned his Instagram post. “We goin’ up the right way.”

The announcement came hours after DC returned to social media following the passing of his girlfriend. The 31-year-old actor broke his silence by penning a heartfelt message to Jacky online. He honored her as his life partner and as the mother of their three children (Nova, Nala, and Prince).

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW. Your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others, and I admired how our family love each other!!!” he wrote. “The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise (You gon’ get me for Dat, but it’s true). [I] LOVE YOU FOREVER. Just know we goin’ harder than ever, and GOD is in control, and he got us covered.”

Before breaking his silence, he and Jacky’s family asked for privacy during this difficult time after confirming she passed on May 31. Although fans have speculated Jacky’s caused of death to be from cosmetic surgery, nothing has been confirmed. In 2015, Jacky and DC met on Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” comedy show set. At the time, she was a model on the series, and DC emerged as a regular cast member.

Once Jacky left the MTV show, she pursued other ventures, including real estate, her J Nova Collection lip gloss line, and her YouTube channel.

Tags in this article:
Tags
DC Young Fly
Ms. Jacky Oh
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Texas father believes daughter was shot and killed in gas station for being gay

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Daniel Penny claims Jordan Neely “would have killed somebody” if he didn’t intervene

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Twitter users show support for DC Young Fly after touching tribute to Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

DC Young Fly speaks out in a heartfelt tribute to his longtime love Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Florida family mourns the loss of Ajike "AJ" Owens as her shooter Susan Lorincz is set to appear in court

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Gunman in Virginia high school graduation shooting reportedly identified

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Social media users “hope the judge is very harsh” when sentencing Susan Lorincz for Ajike “AJ” Owens’ death

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Tupac Shakur honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

At least 4 dead, dozens injured after earthquake hits Haiti

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Father and son killed after a Virginia high school graduation ended in a mass shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Florida police arrest and charge Susan Lorincz in the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Florida residents demand the arrest of a white woman who allegedly yelled at Ajike Owens' kids before fatally shooting her

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Pretty Vee prays for DC Young Fly to “keep holding on” following Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Social media remembers Breonna Taylor and Tyre Nichols on what should’ve been their 30th birthdays

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Lil Baby speaks at funeral of 16-year-old Atlanta girl shot and killed near school

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Texas father believes daughter was shot and killed in gas station for being gay

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Daniel Penny claims Jordan Neely “would have killed somebody” if he didn’t intervene

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Twitter users show support for DC Young Fly after touching tribute to Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

DC Young Fly speaks out in a heartfelt tribute to his longtime love Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Florida family mourns the loss of Ajike "AJ" Owens as her shooter Susan Lorincz is set to appear in court

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.08.2023

Gunman in Virginia high school graduation shooting reportedly identified

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Social media users “hope the judge is very harsh” when sentencing Susan Lorincz for Ajike “AJ” Owens’ death

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Tupac Shakur honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

At least 4 dead, dozens injured after earthquake hits Haiti

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Father and son killed after a Virginia high school graduation ended in a mass shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Florida police arrest and charge Susan Lorincz in the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Florida residents demand the arrest of a white woman who allegedly yelled at Ajike Owens' kids before fatally shooting her

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Pretty Vee prays for DC Young Fly to “keep holding on” following Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Social media remembers Breonna Taylor and Tyre Nichols on what should’ve been their 30th birthdays

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Lil Baby speaks at funeral of 16-year-old Atlanta girl shot and killed near school

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More